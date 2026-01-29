3 Big Changes Coming To Target In 2026

After spending a large part of 2025 with its back to the wall, Target is intent on turning things around. The retail giant is heading into 2026 led by a new CEO who has ambitious plans, driven by a sharp focus on three areas: style and design, elevated customer experience, and better use of technology to improve speed and efficiency through the business. The appointment of Michael Fiddelke was announced during the Target Corp 2025 Q2 earnings call, in which senior management also discussed big changes coming in 2026.

"At our core, we are a style and design-led company. We're merchants at heart who love product and win through offering a unique assortment," Fiddelke, who has spent two decades across different verticals at Target, said in the transcripts of the call. He went on and said that he intends to double down on this focus and deliver a "joyful shopping experience, both in stores and online that powers love for the Target brand." While the decision to part ways with Ulta Beauty has dominated headlines, Tasting Table is more concerned about the changes that will affect how you dine.

Innovative appliances from Ninja Shark did well for Target in the home category last year, and the company's renewed focus on style and design is likely to result in more kitchen decor items for you to pick up on your next trip to Target. While we'll have to wait and see what those are, there are three changes that will affect shoppers at Target in more direct ways: remodels that dedicate more space to food and beverage, new looks for Target-owned food brands and more high protein snacking options from brand partners, and a re-assessment of locations that serve as online order fulfillment hubs.