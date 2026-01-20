Target's Best Favorite Day Frozen Dessert Is Perfectly Sweet And Tart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Here at Tasting Table, we're always happy to "sacrifice" our taste buds and test a bunch of desserts to determine which one is the absolute best. In a recent exploration of 10 Target Favorite Day frozen desserts, we found the one that's worth adding to your cart every single time is the triple berry tarts.

Each box comes with two frozen tarts, featuring a filling that's a mix of red currants, black currants, and raspberries. Per our taste tester, the raspberries shine the most in terms of flavor, but you can definitely taste the other berries as well. The filling tastes homemade, which is a very rare find in store-bought frozen desserts. And if you're worried the berries make these tarts too tart, our taste tester found that the acidic notes are perfectly balanced with the sweet ones.

The filling may be the main star of this dessert, but the crust and the meringue on top hold up just as well. The crust is soft and buttery, the meringue texturally perfect. Once again, a rare occurrence in a frozen treat. Speaking of which, the tarts don't need to be baked or otherwise fussed over. Just put them in the fridge for four hours to thaw and enjoy within two days. With the ease of prep and well-rounded flavors, these are seriously among the most overlooked desserts in the freezer aisle.