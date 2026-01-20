Target's Best Favorite Day Frozen Dessert Is Perfectly Sweet And Tart
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Here at Tasting Table, we're always happy to "sacrifice" our taste buds and test a bunch of desserts to determine which one is the absolute best. In a recent exploration of 10 Target Favorite Day frozen desserts, we found the one that's worth adding to your cart every single time is the triple berry tarts.
Each box comes with two frozen tarts, featuring a filling that's a mix of red currants, black currants, and raspberries. Per our taste tester, the raspberries shine the most in terms of flavor, but you can definitely taste the other berries as well. The filling tastes homemade, which is a very rare find in store-bought frozen desserts. And if you're worried the berries make these tarts too tart, our taste tester found that the acidic notes are perfectly balanced with the sweet ones.
The filling may be the main star of this dessert, but the crust and the meringue on top hold up just as well. The crust is soft and buttery, the meringue texturally perfect. Once again, a rare occurrence in a frozen treat. Speaking of which, the tarts don't need to be baked or otherwise fussed over. Just put them in the fridge for four hours to thaw and enjoy within two days. With the ease of prep and well-rounded flavors, these are seriously among the most overlooked desserts in the freezer aisle.
It's not just us — Target customers are loving the triple berry tarts too
It's safe to say that the triple berry tarts are a big hit among Target customers. "Shocked by the quality," wrote one reviewer, echoing our findings about the filling. They also liked the addition of the meringue and concluded the review by saying, "Would be happy if I was served this at a restaurant!"
A few customers noted the European origin of these tarts — indeed, they are a product of France. "Kudos to Target for carrying these," said one shopper, while another took a slight jab at "overly sweet American desserts," saying these European tarts strike a much better balance with the sweetness. The only downside some pointed out is that the filling does contain seeds from the berries, which might not be the ideal texture for some, though it's also why it probably feels homemade.
In any case, the tarts seem to be a winner, hitting all of the targets, pun fully intended. They're an easy dessert to serve when you're hosting company, as it doesn't need any additional steps to make them taste better or look prettier — that said, some fresh berries placed on top of that meringue would certainly look good, as would a dollop of chocolate ice cream on the side. As it turns out, Favorite Day ice cream is considered super underrated by Target shoppers, so while you're already in the freezer section, grab yourself a pint.