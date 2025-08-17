How Long Target Holds Your Grocery Pickup Order And What Happens If You're Not On Time

Life happens — and sometimes, you just can't make it to Target in time, especially if you planned your pickup around Target's grocery markdown days. If you miss your grocery pickup window, your order will be automatically canceled and refunded. The good news? There's no penalty or fee. But it's important to note that the store won't hold your items beyond the close of the next business day, especially when cold and frozen goods are involved. That means if you place an order Monday morning, you've got until Tuesday night to pick it up — and that's it.

Target's grocery orders include refrigerated or frozen items. These need to stay properly stored until pickup. That's part of why the store limits how long it'll hold a grocery order. Employees recommend picking up as soon as possible. In some cases, if the store's refrigerators or freezers are full, you might not even be able to place an order until space frees up, which may become more common as Target increases its focus on groceries.

If you know ahead of time that you won't be able to make it, there's an easy workaround: Assign a pickup partner. You can do this during checkout or by editing the order afterward in the app. Once someone accepts your invite, they'll be able to pick up the order on your behalf. It's a simple backup plan that can save your order — and your dinner plans.