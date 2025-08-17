How Long Target Holds Your Grocery Pickup Order And What Happens If You're Not On Time
Target's grocery pickup is a convenient option when you want to skip the aisles while still taking advantage of all the ways to save money on groceries at Target. Pickup is free, there's no minimum, and most orders are ready within a few hours. But if you've got fresh or frozen grocery items in your cart, you'll want to act fast. Unlike general merchandise orders that are held for three days, grocery pickups must be picked up by the end of the next business day — no exceptions.
You won't be able to choose a pickup time in advance. Instead, Target will notify you once your order is ready. That usually takes between two to six hours, depending on store volume and order size. To avoid missing the window, make sure push notifications are turned on in the Target app. When you're about 10 to 15 minutes from the store, tap "I'm on my way" so staff can prepare your order. If you use the Drive Up feature, enter your parking spot when you arrive. Opting for Order Pickup instead? Head inside. Either way, it's a quick handoff — as long as you show up within the pickup window.
What happens if you miss your grocery pickup window?
Life happens — and sometimes, you just can't make it to Target in time, especially if you planned your pickup around Target's grocery markdown days. If you miss your grocery pickup window, your order will be automatically canceled and refunded. The good news? There's no penalty or fee. But it's important to note that the store won't hold your items beyond the close of the next business day, especially when cold and frozen goods are involved. That means if you place an order Monday morning, you've got until Tuesday night to pick it up — and that's it.
Target's grocery orders include refrigerated or frozen items. These need to stay properly stored until pickup. That's part of why the store limits how long it'll hold a grocery order. Employees recommend picking up as soon as possible. In some cases, if the store's refrigerators or freezers are full, you might not even be able to place an order until space frees up, which may become more common as Target increases its focus on groceries.
If you know ahead of time that you won't be able to make it, there's an easy workaround: Assign a pickup partner. You can do this during checkout or by editing the order afterward in the app. Once someone accepts your invite, they'll be able to pick up the order on your behalf. It's a simple backup plan that can save your order — and your dinner plans.