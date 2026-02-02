The Types Of Dishes That Are Never Safe In The Oven

If you don't often bake sweet treats or whip up tasty casserole recipes, you may not have a clue if your cooking dishes are truly oven-safe or not. As some unfortunate cooks can tell you, this is one kitchen safety concern to never gloss over, as some dish materials can melt, shatter, or even start a fire when used in the oven. Some of the top culprits include plastic, untempered glass, and items with sneaky flammable parts like wooden handles.

Whether it's a snap-top container or a dining tray, most plastic dishes will melt under the intense heat of the oven. This not only smells nasty and creates a stubborn mess, but it can also start a fire inside the appliance. Even if a plastic item survives its time in the oven, heating up the material can leach chemicals and microplastics into your food. As it's a type of plastic, Styrofoam can also be dangerous in the oven, so don't try to reheat your takeout lunch before moving it to an oven-safe dish.

One exception here is CPET (crystallized polyethylene terephthalate), a specially treated type of plastic that can tolerate high temperatures, but CPET dishes are rarely manufactured for home use. Silicone is another type of plastic that can be oven-safe, such as with silicone baking mats or molds. However, you must look at the product information for your silicone gadgets to see if they're intended for oven use and what temperature range they can tolerate.