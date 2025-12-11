How To Know If Stainless Steel Pots And Pans Can Go In The Oven

Stainless steel is maybe the single most popular material used in modern cookware because of its versatility, but its lighter weight can still make some hesitant to throw it in the oven. While dark, heavier materials like cast iron seem ready-made for the higher intensity heat, it feels a little wrong to throw a bright stainless steel sauté pan right into the oven without concern — and that worry isn't totally unfounded. Since stainless steel pots and pans come in different styles, they have varying levels of heat tolerance. To clear this up, we reached out to Julien Djadane, the managing director at the cookware brand Cristel USA, to inquire about the easiest ways to tell if your pans and pots can go in the oven.

First off, Djadane assures us that as a baseline stainless steel is oven-safe. "It's one of the main advantages of using stainless steel, as it remains the most stable cooking material," he explains, "even at very high temperatures." Djadane notes that stainless steel pots and pans can start to change color at very high temperatures above 779 degrees Fahrenheit, but even at those intense levels they stay stable.

However, he does admit that while stainless steel pans are oven safe, "not all stainless steel cookware is recommended for oven use" due to their construction qualities. "Check the manufacturer markings," Djadane suggests. "Many pans will have icons or text on the underside or packaging that indicate they are oven safe." Although most stainless steel pots and pans will be oven-safe, it never hurts to double check.