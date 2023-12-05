Why You Should Never Use Glass Or Ceramic Bakeware In A Toaster Oven

Toaster ovens generally come with at least one small baking pan meant specifically for that appliance. Sometimes, there's even a mesh basket for air-frying included. But, any metal pan suitable for roasting, baking, or broiling may be used in your toaster oven as long as it fits. Be careful, however, when it comes to selecting cookware: Even if it's rated "oven-safe" or "broiler-safe" by its manufacturer, bakeware made of glass or ceramics is best left for conventional ovens.

The reason for this is that the heating elements in a toaster oven are located much closer to your bakeware because of the appliance's small size. Ceramic and glass bakeware are both prone to thermal shock, and glass, in particular, expands and contracts when exposed to high heat. When rated "oven-safe" and used in a conventional oven, ceramic and glass cookware are generally safe as long as certain other precautions are taken to avoid thermal shock, such as bringing refrigerated bakeware to room temperature before placing it in a hot oven. But, when it comes to a toaster oven — with that source of heat so close to the bakeware — even "oven-safe" glass or ceramic has a greater likelihood of breaking or shattering. With so many other types of bakeware available, it's not worth taking the risk.