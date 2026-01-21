12 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Silicone Baking Mats

Trying to reduce the amount of waste you produce in the kitchen? Then you might want to invest in a silicone baking mat, especially if you're doing a lot of baking. Instead of using parchment paper (which comes with its own set of potential mistakes to make), which you can use a maximum of a few times before you have to throw it out, you can keep using the same silicone baking mat over and over again. They're also great when you want to keep a really even, consistent temperature while baking your pastries, since they're known for distributing heat well.

Even though silicone baking mats can often come in handy, they're not foolproof, and you may be making more than a few mistakes with them. These mistakes can potentially damage your silicone baking mat and ruin whatever you're cooking in the process. We've outlined some of the most common mistakes here, and by avoiding them yourself, you can ensure that your silicone baking mats stay in good condition for years to come (and that whatever you bake on them is as delicious as possible). Once you learn how to properly use this useful kitchen tool, you might just find that it becomes a baking essential.