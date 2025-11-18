Mistakes Everyone Makes With Parchment Paper In The Kitchen

If you're someone who cooks regularly, there are a few disposable cooking staples that you probably have in your kitchen. Perhaps you always have plastic wrap on hand, or maybe you keep your drawer stocked with aluminum foil. Both certainly have their uses, but if you ask us, one of the most convenient products to have ready to go is parchment paper. There are plenty of cooking and baking situations where parchment paper can make cleaning up easier, saving valuable time that you would've otherwise spent scraping crusted food off of your pans. And that's just scratching the surface, as there are lots of clever parchment paper hacks that make the stuff even more versatile.

Although parchment paper seems relatively straightforward to use for various cooking tasks, in reality, there are plenty of mistakes you can make with it. Some of these could affect the quality of your food, while others can could be downright dangerous. We spoke to Rena Awada, culinary content creator, food blogger, and founder of Healthy Fitness Meals, and Keiry Palma, a chef-instructor of Pastry & Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education to learn more about the common mistakes home cooks make with parchment paper — and how to avoid them.