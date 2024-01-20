13 Grocery Store Baking Sprays, Ranked Worst To Best

Real foodies do a lot of cooking, but it's a hassle when your food sticks to the pan — that is unless you use cooking sprays. They can save you time and headaches, but should you use them with that gourmet recipe?

Most often, we recall the cooking sprays of our youth, like PAM or Crisco, which could potentially ruin a gourmet dish. Traditional cooking sprays have come under fire for their ingredients, including additives that have questionable safety, even if they are FDA-approved. Companies use harsh chemicals as propellants required to spray oil from the can. If you've avoided sprays for these reasons, it's time to revisit this product. Today's cooking sprays come in many varieties, including coconut oil, extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and sunflower oil. Propellants are made from safer ingredients or are eliminated. Many are certified organic or have other healthy options.

In addition to seasoning your pans, there are cooking spray hacks that can ease your time in the kitchen. They perform duties like keeping avocados fresh or keeping your pasta water from boiling over. These are some grocery store baking sprays, ranked from worst to best.