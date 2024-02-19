Is It Dangerous To Put Styrofoam In The Oven?

It's unavoidable to have days when you just have to order takeout to get a proper meal. In instances when you receive your food ahead of mealtime, double-check first if your takeout container is made of Styrofoam before heating it up — and if it indicates that it is microwave-safe.

Styrofoam is the trademarked name given to polystyrene, a solid plastic material that's commonly used to make disposable food and beverage containers and utensils. Since it's foamed with carbon dioxide gas, polystyrene is able to insulate its contents, thus its popularity as a material for food packaging. However, it's also a highly flammable material that softens when placed in an environment with a temperature of 212 degrees Fahrenheit; at 464 degrees Fahrenheit, it starts to melt. Since reheating food in the oven requires at least 325 degrees Fahrenheit to be safe, as advised by the University of Illinois Extension, you definitely should not place your takeout meal in there while it is still in a Styrofoam container.

The microwave might be a safer place for this material, provided that the container indicates that it's microwave-safe. Sometimes, this is spelled out at the bottom of the container. Other times, the container simply features a logo of three wavy lines on top of each other. Looking for this sign is crucial since heating non-microwave-safe Styrofoam in the microwave will cause it to leak styrene, a compound that has been listed as a possible human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.