Is It Safe To Put Nonstick Pans In The Oven? The Answer Is Complicated

Few innovations are more beloved by home chefs than the efficiency-boosting, cleaning-friendly nonstick pan. But even the best nonstick cookware has its limits, and you must know how to use and maintain it properly in order to keep enjoying its benefits. One of the most common mistakes with nonstick pans is putting them in the oven when they're not made of the right materials for that kind of heat, or cranking said heat too high. This can not only ruin the pan but be dangerous. So if you like making dishes utilizing both the stovetop and oven, like baked eggs or cobblers, get to know exactly when you can put a nonstick pan into the oven and how.

The first thing to consider is the pan's materials. Off the bat, check handles, seals, gaskets, and any other trims. If anything is wood or plastic, forget the oven. Stainless steel and aluminum are safe, as are silicone coatings. The other material is, of course, the pan's coating, which can be ceramic or PTFE, a synthetic polymer that is also known as Teflon. Both are safe for the oven but have temperature restrictions. The exception is Teflon pans made before 2013 — it's only after then that they all became PFOA-free; PFOA is a toxic chemical that could have harm your health in the heat of the oven. You should be replacing nonstick pans every five to seven years anyway, so make sure any Teflon-coated pans you use were made in more recent years to be safe.

