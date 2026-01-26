Crumbl Brings Back A Fan-Favorite Chocolate Flavor — This Time As A Cookie

If you were putting out a constant rotation of new cookie flavors every week, you'd probably latch on to any trend you could to fill the slate — and Crumbl has done exactly that with its various Dubai chocolate desserts. If you aren't familiar with Dubai chocolate (which seems impossible at this point) the pistachio chocolate treat has been the hottest dessert trend of the past year, with multiple high-end Dubai chocolate bars hitting the market in the U.S., and chains like Shake Shack and Starbucks jumping on the bandwagon with the iced Dubai chocolate matcha latte and Dubai chocolate pistachio shake.

Even so, Crumbl may have embraced the trend more than any other, putting out a Dubai chocolate brownie and Dubai chocolate cheesecake in 2025 and now putting the global pistachio-shortage rumors to rest by kicking off 2026 with a new Dubai chocolate cookie. Crumbl's new Dubai chocolate cookie has a chocolate brownie cookie layer as its base, with a milk chocolate coating and pistachio drizzle on top. Sandwiched in between is the pistachio cream and kataifi pastry mix, which is a form of crispy crumbled phyllo meant to give the cookie a satisfying crunch.

Interestingly, the new dessert doesn't seem to be that much different from Crumbl's Dubai chocolate brownie from last year, which featured the exact same combo of layers with a thicker brownie base. This is doubly true considering how undercooked Crumbl's cookies already are. In proper pricey Dubai chocolate fashion, there is a $1.49 up-charge for the cookie, although thankfully that is cheaper than the $3 up-charge both the cheesecake and brownie Dubai chocolate desserts.