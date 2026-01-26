Crumbl Brings Back A Fan-Favorite Chocolate Flavor — This Time As A Cookie
If you were putting out a constant rotation of new cookie flavors every week, you'd probably latch on to any trend you could to fill the slate — and Crumbl has done exactly that with its various Dubai chocolate desserts. If you aren't familiar with Dubai chocolate (which seems impossible at this point) the pistachio chocolate treat has been the hottest dessert trend of the past year, with multiple high-end Dubai chocolate bars hitting the market in the U.S., and chains like Shake Shack and Starbucks jumping on the bandwagon with the iced Dubai chocolate matcha latte and Dubai chocolate pistachio shake.
Even so, Crumbl may have embraced the trend more than any other, putting out a Dubai chocolate brownie and Dubai chocolate cheesecake in 2025 and now putting the global pistachio-shortage rumors to rest by kicking off 2026 with a new Dubai chocolate cookie. Crumbl's new Dubai chocolate cookie has a chocolate brownie cookie layer as its base, with a milk chocolate coating and pistachio drizzle on top. Sandwiched in between is the pistachio cream and kataifi pastry mix, which is a form of crispy crumbled phyllo meant to give the cookie a satisfying crunch.
Interestingly, the new dessert doesn't seem to be that much different from Crumbl's Dubai chocolate brownie from last year, which featured the exact same combo of layers with a thicker brownie base. This is doubly true considering how undercooked Crumbl's cookies already are. In proper pricey Dubai chocolate fashion, there is a $1.49 up-charge for the cookie, although thankfully that is cheaper than the $3 up-charge both the cheesecake and brownie Dubai chocolate desserts.
Crumbl is starting the year out with a new Dubai chocolate cookie
While the Dubai Chocolate flavors have been quite popular at Crumbl, the fan reaction to its newest cookie has been on the mixed side of positive, mirroring complaints about the chain's overall approach to its Dubai chocolate desserts. The consensus seems to be that the cookie leans too heavy into the chocolate, with the brownie layer and chocolate coating overwhelming the relatively thin layer of pistachio filling. On Reddit, one customer summed it up and said, "I feel like the Dubai choco brownie has a better pistachio to chocolate ratio than the cookie. I could understand how one could say the cookie is too chocolatey."
While our taste tester had similar feelings about Crumbl's Dubai chocolate cheesecake, customers still seem to like the decadent flavor of the cookie overall. It just sounds like it's much more of a chocolate cookie than a pistachio one, and some people found it disappointing in comparison to the brownie. Nevertheless, this chocolate bar born from a pregnancy craving is firmly entrenched in the culture, and there is no denying the formula is something special. It's likely this won't be Crumbl's last crack at it, and given its penchant for bringing back fan-favorite flavors, that means the Dubai chocolate brownie may one day return.