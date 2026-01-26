14 Aldi Valentine's Gifts Under $10 That Will Impress The Foodie In Your Life
Budget shoppers can find some pretty sweet deals tucked into displays at Aldi's. Whether you're looking to butter up the love of your life or surprise a friend with a delicious treat, pick up a shopping cart and get ready to step into the Aisle of Shame to collect an assortment of sweets, snacks, and cute hostessing supplies to make Valentine's Day even more lovely. We've compiled a list of reliable finds that you can keep your eyes open for, so all you'll need to do is head home and wrap the gift — or simply start eating.
The best part about these products is that every item is sold for under $10. You won't need to open your wallet too wide for a present that is sure to bring a smile to someone's face. Even better? Treat yourself to something special during your next shopping trip and stock up for movie night with sweet treats and drool-inducing snacks. We've even included charming decor that can help spruce up your dinner table for the romantic evening to come.
Make a baker's heart beat with cute muffin tins
Nestled into Aldi Finds, Crofton's scalloped pink muffin tin is a home run of a gift. Ringing up for just $9.99, this ceramic bakeware looks equally as pretty empty as it does filled with fresh-out-of-the-oven goodies. Avid bakers will delight in making charming heart-shaped recipes all year long, or you can surprise loved ones by baking perfect homemade muffins in cute forms.
Address a sweet tooth with festive brownies
Instead of whipping up a batch of ultimate fudgy brownies from scratch, sneak Aldi's own Bake Shop Fudge Iced Brownies into your cart. The $4.49 package of 8 pre-cut brownies offers an easy-to-serve dessert that is equally colorful, fun, and delicious. Cut pieces into smaller bites to feed a crowd or pair with fresh fruit and scoops of ice cream for a seriously sweet Valentine's Day.
An easy gift of tried and true chocolates
Ferrero Rocher is an easy-to-identify and well-known chocolate brand, and these hazelnut chocolates packaged in a special Valentine's Day box make gifting easy. A 5.3-ounce package costs $5.59, so you may want to pick up an extra purchase (or three) to have last-minute surprises for neighbors and colleagues on hand.
Carrying holiday themes into home decor
Instead of trying to serve a romantic dinner on a messy-looking dining table, the Kirton House table runner can help spruce up your home with little effort on your part. Look for this heart-patterned cutie in the kitchen supplies section. It costs $9.99, and you'll have a pretty piece of fabric that can be reused during other celebratory occasions.
Individually-wrapped chocolate hearts
While there's no shortage of heart-shaped chocolate sold for Valentine's Day, Dove has packaged smooth milk chocolate in individually-wrapped pieces so you can take a treat to the office or surprise a loved one with hidden chocolates placed creatively throughout the house. Nearly 8 ounces of silky chocolate for under $5 may encourage you to buy two packages — and stash one away for yourself.
Crafting drinks with extra love
Instead of serving drinks with regular cubes, why not elevate cocktails with unique ice shapes? The $3.99 Crofton XOXO Shaped Ice Cube Tray adds an extra touch of care to cold drinks, and the dishwasher-safe material can be easily cleaned and reused. Pieces come with a lid, so you can purchase several trays and stack them on top of each other in the freezer long before the first party guest arrives.
Manage last-minute plans with cupcakes
Instead of riffling through cupcake recipes and having to wait for the oven to preheat, these $3.89 Two-Bite Mini Valentine's Day Cupcakes are ideal for a quick Valentine's Day celebration. Each package contains 12 frosted chocolate and vanilla cupcakes that have been decorated with pink, red, and white candy sprinkles, making your work light and the holiday of love easy to enjoy.
A simple treat for romance
You'll need several hours to make raspberry cheesecake truffles at home, but the $3.49 Moser Roth's Strawberry Flavored Dusted Truffles help facilitate quick snacking without requiring you to wait for the chocolate to set. Each decadent piece is made with premium chocolate, and you can choose from truffles dusted with dried strawberries or raspberries. Simply serve with champagne or hot chocolate, and you have everything you need to kick off a romantic night.
Begin the holiday with delicious coffee
Aldi has tasty coffee on its shelves, and this Barissimo Valentine's Day Cupid Brew Collection is the perfect way to keep palates intrigued for just $7.99. Inside each package, limited edition flavors like Chocolate Coconut and Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and favorites like Toasted Marshmallow are packed into capsules ready to slide into a Keurig 2.0 or single-style coffee brewer. Doctor with milk and sweeteners to start Valentine's Day sweetly.
Carry a taste of Europe home
These store-bought chocolates invite European chocolate into your home, and shoppers have raved about this no-brainer of a gift idea. Rich and creamy, Merci Finest European Assorted Chocolates cost just under $6, and you'll get 8 types of chocolate to try. As an added bonus, the pretty packaging doesn't require additional wrapping to be considered as a gift.
A sweet trail mix to share
Collecting pretzels and chocolates to make trail mix may be a satisfying endeavor, but Southern Grove's $4.89 Strawberries & Creme Flavored Trail Mix is very easy to love. Yogurt-coated pretzels and raisins are combined with shortbread cookies, milk chocolate, and vanilla-glazed almonds to offer a visually-pleasing treat that is just as delicious to eat. For those wanting a different flavor, the raspberry, chocolate, and cherry mix is also a star.
Dubai chocolate made affordable
Making a Dubai chocolate bar is one way to express love, but Choceur's Love Around The World Dubai Chocolates can help make this intended effort much easier with pieces of milk chocolate stuffed with crunchy pistachio filling. Sold at $4.99, this gift is a lot cheaper than a flight to Dubai. The main challenge is to show restraint and not eat all of the chocolates once the package has been opened.
A sweet purchase you won't regret
While you can make heart-shaped cookies to celebrate love, you can also pick up a box of Moser Roth Truffle Hearts for under $5. These cute, colorful sweets deliver a wide variety of flavors like milk chocolate salted caramel, milk chocolate cookie butter, semi-sweet coffee, and chocolate ganache. Some Aldi customers have admitted to slipping one into a cup of coffee.
Movie night gets more tempting
Lesser Evil is well-known among bagged popcorn flavors, and this $4.99 holiday treat is a guaranteed hit. The Organic Sweetheart Pop Popcorn Multipack offers 8 packages of popcorn made with organic extra virgin coconut oil. Sweet lovers will enjoy dipping into the white chocolate and strawberry flavor, and since bags are pre-portioned, you won't have to worry about mindlessly finishing an entire bag in one go.