14 Aldi Valentine's Gifts Under $10 That Will Impress The Foodie In Your Life

Budget shoppers can find some pretty sweet deals tucked into displays at Aldi's. Whether you're looking to butter up the love of your life or surprise a friend with a delicious treat, pick up a shopping cart and get ready to step into the Aisle of Shame to collect an assortment of sweets, snacks, and cute hostessing supplies to make Valentine's Day even more lovely. We've compiled a list of reliable finds that you can keep your eyes open for, so all you'll need to do is head home and wrap the gift — or simply start eating.

The best part about these products is that every item is sold for under $10. You won't need to open your wallet too wide for a present that is sure to bring a smile to someone's face. Even better? Treat yourself to something special during your next shopping trip and stock up for movie night with sweet treats and drool-inducing snacks. We've even included charming decor that can help spruce up your dinner table for the romantic evening to come.