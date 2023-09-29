Use Candy Canes To Make The Easiest Heart-Shaped Chocolates

Whether you're making treats for Valentine's Day or want to surprise a friend, we have an easy decorating hack that can help take your homemade candies to an aesthetically pleasing presentation with little effort. Using candy canes, you can fashion adorable chocolate hearts to serve to loved ones while feeling one step closer to a professional baker in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Candy canes eliminate the need for molds or chocolate shapes, and the quick assembly can have you wrapping sweet treats — or enjoying them for yourself — in no time. You'll need wax or parchment paper to put these beauties together and be sure you have plenty of candy canes you don't mind breaking in two. After separating candy canes, mirror the shapes to form hearts and set the matching pieces onto a covered baking sheet. The space in between the candy canes will be the spot where you'll pour your homemade mixture of chocolate to harden and dry.