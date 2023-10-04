Try Angled Ice To Elevate Your Cocktail Experience

Ice is used in cocktails mostly for a practical purpose: to keep the drink cold, of course. But there are also ways to use ice to make the drink more visually appealing — in other words, to elevate your cocktail experience. One of these is to use angled ice.

Angled ice is exactly as it sounds — it's essentially one large ice cube that sits at an angle, making a triangular shape in the cocktail glass, with one side of the ice reaching up to the rim. And the good news is that it's extremely easy to make. All you have to do is take a cocktail glass, fill it roughly a third full of water, then place it in your freezer leaning up against something else so that it's at an angle. In a few hours' time, you'll have one perfectly frozen angled ice cube — as well as a frosty glass, which is a major plus on the looks side and on the keeping-your-drink-cool side. Another perk is that, because it's such a large ice chunk, it won't melt as fast as a normal cube, giving you more time to enjoy your drink before the ice has watered it down.

Additionally, if you're looking for an even easier way to achieve the angled ice method, you can buy a silicone ice mold that will serve the same purpose.

So which cocktails work best for the angled ice?