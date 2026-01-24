We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It doesn't take imaginative gymnastics to understand why some classic foods that Boomers grew up eating are way less popular now, like Jell-O salads, powdered milk, and liverwurst — the worst. In other cases, however, it's low-key tragic that younger generations haven't caught on to Boomer bites. Most of the foodies with the words "orange marmalade" written on their weekly grocery lists belong to the Boomer generation – but, here at Tasting Table, we use orange marmalade for everything from glazing salmon filets to making whiskey sour cocktails and three-ingredient orange chicken. Not to be confused with jam, marmalade is a toothsome citrus preserve made from bitter Seville oranges. Sliced up pieces of orange rind, pulp, and juice all get boiled into the mix for a dense, chunky texture and ultra-tangy, sweet-sour zip on the palate.

Historically, a recipe for marmelet of oranges appears in a 1677 British cookbook by Eliza Cholmondeley, and by the late 1700s, orange marmalade was being commercially distributed. Piggybacking off iron-ore mining tradeships travelling from Huelva (where Spanish Seville oranges are grown), the MacAndrews Shipping Company of Scotland began exporting bitter Seville oranges to Northern England. Before long, orange marmalade had emerged as a staple of working and lower class breakfast tables. It became popular in the U.S. during the early 20th century first from imports then from home production. So, why has the spread fallen out of favor among younger generations? After all, bittersweet orange marmalade remains a popular fixture of British breakfasts across the pond, although even young people over there are turning away from the zingy taste, too.