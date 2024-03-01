Oranges Lend Great Flavor To Salmon, But Marmalade Is Even Better

Citrus and seafood are a natural pairing across many dishes; the acidity in citrus lends itself to being a great balancing ingredient across a variety of seafood. Oranges and salmon are one example of this pairing that really shines. The subtle sweetness in oranges balances out the fatty flavor in salmon excellently and you can lean into this rich flavor pairing by upgrading your oranges to include marmalade. Tasting Table recipe developer Ksenia Prints uses this addition in her orange marmalade salmon with roasted fennel recipe.

This sheet pan meal works to incorporate an expertly balanced array of flavors to give you a satisfying savory and sweet meal. Prints use a combination of fresh orange juice and orange marmalade for maximum orange flavor in her dish. Meanwhile, the addition of fennel not only provides a vegetable but also brings in an earthy, herbaceous flavor.

"The combination of the juicy oranges and aromatic fennel pairs nicely with the fruity orange marmalade, giving the dish a sweet and salty flavor with an aromatic touch from the fennel fronds," explains Prints.