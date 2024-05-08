Our Fermenting Expert Offers 12 Mistakes To Avoid When Canning Food

What's in a jar? For those who know the tricks of the trade, a jar can be like a photograph of falling leaves — capturing the fleeting beauty of the seasons in one neat container. Canning food at home is a time-honored tradition that lets you preserve seasonal produce and create pantry staples to enjoy throughout the year. However, it's a practice that demands precision, attention to detail, and a thorough understanding of the process to ensure safety and success. A poorly canned recipe can mean, at best, a ruined one. At worst, it can mean illness or even death.

My first experience canning at home was in my great-grandmother's kitchen. She'd teach me silly Italian sayings and it'd sit by the rotary phone, watching her boil jars of fresh tomato sauce in the hot Central California summer afternoons. As I got older, I got into pickling and jam-making and started canning my own recipes at home. At the restaurants I worked in New Orleans, we'd rush to concassé and can all the Creole tomatoes we could before the season ended to have them for the whole year.

In this guide, I'll explore common mistakes to avoid when canning your own food, ranging from equipment mishaps to recipe errors, and everything in between. Whether you're a seasoned canner or just starting out, being aware of these pitfalls can help you navigate the canning journey with confidence and (almost) guarantee that your efforts result in delicious, shelf-stable creations.