Tomato Concassé Elevates Flavor By Removing The Seeds And Skins

Tomato concassé might sound like a fancy French term, but it's a straightforward technique that can elevate your dishes. This simple yet versatile preparation involves removing the seeds and skins from tomatoes, leaving you with a refined tomato base that can be used in countless recipes.

The term is derived from "concasser," which means "to crush" or "to roughly chop" in French. In the culinary world, tomato concassé refers to peeled and seeded tomatoes that have been diced or chopped. The process is primarily employed for its textural benefits. Seeds, while not necessarily bitter, can add an undesirable texture to certain dishes. When seeds are cooked, they can become tough and grainy, which can be unpleasant in sauces, soups, and salsas. Removing the seeds ensures a smoother and more enjoyable mouthfeel in your final dish.

Just like the seeds, tomato skins sometimes impart an unpleasant texture and can be difficult to chew. Removing the skins results in a velvety tomato base that seamlessly blends into any recipe.