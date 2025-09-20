Our Orange Chicken Recipe Only Requires 3 Simple Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Very few of us are strangers to a busy day, and some evenings are simply too busy for a scratch-made meal. That's where frozen shortcuts come in handy. While Trader Joe's may have the market cornered on ready-to-eat entrees, the store isn't always close by, making a quick meal a harder task. Thankfully, almost every grocery store sells a few items that make quick meals easy in a pinch, and some ingredients may already be waiting in your pantry.

This easy three-ingredient orange chicken recipe written with Michelle McGlinn uses frozen popcorn chicken, teriyaki sauce, and orange marmalade to shortcut a Chinese-American takeout favorite so that you can make it in under 20 minutes at home. Instead of a long list of ingredients (delicious as they may be) like soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, rice wine vinegar, dried orange peel, and ginger, the teriyaki sauce and orange marmalade streamline the recipe into a simple reduction that comes together in less than 10 minutes. A meal made for busy nights, this three-ingredient orange chicken recipe makes weeknight dinners an (almost) effortless ordeal.