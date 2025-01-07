Soy and Citrus Chicken Stir-Fry Recipe

Cooking up a stir-fry is a wonderful and speedy way to produce a flavorful and nutritious dinner without eating up hours of your precious time in the evenings. This soy and citrus chicken stir-fry from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye is a wonderfully light and tasty dinner option that's packed full of flavor yet mild enough for the whole family to enjoy.

This dish fries naturally succulent chicken thighs in a seasoned cornstarch coating alongside rice noodles, onion, red bell pepper, and sugar snap peas for a well-balanced, nutritious meal offering. The ingredients are coated in a simple, deeply zingy, and rich stir-fry sauce comprising orange juice, lemon, soy sauce, honey, and rice vinegar. Fresh garlic and ginger are pan-fried along with the vegetables to add heaps more flavor to the resulting dish. If you are looking for a quick and delicious dinner option that you'll come back to time and time again, reach for this super-satisfying soy and citrus chicken stir-fry.