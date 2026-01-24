Trader Joe's Best High-Protein Product Reminds Us Of A Costco Favorite
One of the most beloved lines of products at Trader Joe's is its diverse and novel selection of snacks. And with the protein craze in full force, Trader Joe's has quite the cornucopia of protein-packed products. We sampled 18 high-protein products from Trader Joe's based on taste, texture, value, versatility, and protein content. According to our ranking, Trader Joe's chewy chocolate and peanut butter protein bars are by far our favorite product, in large part because they remind us of a Costco favorite.
Trader Joe's chewy chocolate and peanut butter protein bars have 10 grams of protein and are certainly one of the most convenient snacks that you can throw in your purse or travel bag to enjoy at the gym, at work, or on your next flight. But the taste and texture are its winning characteristics. Consisting of puffed brown rice, chopped peanuts, soy protein, dark chocolate, and peanut butter, these bars are both chewy and crunchy, sweet and savory, and as decadent as they are nourishing. They bear a striking resemblance in protein content, taste, texture, and appearance to Costco's Kirkland Signature chew protein bars, which are a fan favorite that everyone seems to love and our top ranked snack bar from Costco. However, you don't need a membership to buy a box of Trader Joe's protein bars. Plus, they're one of the best Trader Joe's snacks under $5, satisfying your hunger and your wallet.
TJ's customers love the chocolate peanut butter protein bars
While most protein bars cater to your sweet tooth, the protein powder in a lot of bars ends up tasting chalky and bitter. This is not the case with Trader Joe's chewy bars which taste like a cross between a granola bar and a Snickers bar. And customers are as smitten with these protein bars as Costco customers are of the Kirkland Signature doppelganger. A Reddit post from a happy TJ's customer questions, "does anyone else love the chocolate PB protein bars as much as I do?" And of course, a long list of responders answered in the affirmative. Many customers said they were the perfect pre-workout snack. One customer wrote, "these were my go to for about a year. Great breakfast or quick snack fix" while another customer proclaimed, "I always have these in the pantry and in my bag."
There's no denying that these individually wrapped snack bars are convenient and ready to eat no matter where you are. But they're also versatile. For example, if you want an even higher protein content, you can break up TJ's chocolate peanut butter protein bars and sprinkle them over a cup of black raspberry Greek nonfat yogurt, yet another high-protein snack from Trader Joe's. Even enjoying them with a glass of milk or soy milk will up your protein intake by nearly twice as much.