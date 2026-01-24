Trader Joe's Best High-Protein Product Reminds Us Of A Costco Favorite

One of the most beloved lines of products at Trader Joe's is its diverse and novel selection of snacks. And with the protein craze in full force, Trader Joe's has quite the cornucopia of protein-packed products. We sampled 18 high-protein products from Trader Joe's based on taste, texture, value, versatility, and protein content. According to our ranking, Trader Joe's chewy chocolate and peanut butter protein bars are by far our favorite product, in large part because they remind us of a Costco favorite.

Trader Joe's chewy chocolate and peanut butter protein bars have 10 grams of protein and are certainly one of the most convenient snacks that you can throw in your purse or travel bag to enjoy at the gym, at work, or on your next flight. But the taste and texture are its winning characteristics. Consisting of puffed brown rice, chopped peanuts, soy protein, dark chocolate, and peanut butter, these bars are both chewy and crunchy, sweet and savory, and as decadent as they are nourishing. They bear a striking resemblance in protein content, taste, texture, and appearance to Costco's Kirkland Signature chew protein bars, which are a fan favorite that everyone seems to love and our top ranked snack bar from Costco. However, you don't need a membership to buy a box of Trader Joe's protein bars. Plus, they're one of the best Trader Joe's snacks under $5, satisfying your hunger and your wallet.