24 Trader Joe's Travel Snacks You Should Take On Your Next Flight
If you ask us, there's nothing worse than being painfully hungry while you're cruising tens of thousands of feet in the air. Tiny bags of pretzels can only do so much to placate hunger pangs, but who wants to spend money on price-gouged airport food? In this economy, probably nobody. Fortunately for all the tight-pocketed travelers out there, you can actually take a lot of different foods through airport security, and packing your own snacks has never been a better idea. But where should you go to stock up on snacks? Of course, our favorite answer is Trader Joe's.
If you're lucky enough to live near a TJ's location, you probably know that it's a treasure trove for affordable healthy snacks that can fit any dietary preference, and there may be no better place to fuel up pre-travel. Of course, when it comes to bringing snacks on airplanes, there are a few etiquette rules to keep in mind. You'll want to stay away from snacks with peanuts, lest the person next to you has a severe allergy. You'll also want to take shelf-stable snacks that don't have strong odors, are easily packable, and aren't too messy. It may sound like a lot of parameters, but Trader Joe's has more than enough snacks to fit the bill. In our research, we browsed Trader Joe's shelves with all this criteria in mind, and here are our favorite TJ's snacks perfect for packing on your next flight.
Perfect Bars
Well, it appears that we're breaking a few rules off the bat here — after all, the above Perfect Bars contain peanuts, and you will find them in the refrigerated section. However, check your local TJ's to see if it has any of the brand's almond butter based bars. These would be a safer bet to bring on your flight, and don't worry about keeping them refrigerated — the company says the bars will stay good for up to seven days out of the fridge. Each bar is packed with protein and superfoods, making for a great, easy-to-eat, filling midair snack.
Freeze Dried Mango
Really, any freeze-dried fruit would be great, and Trader Joe's has a plethora of dried fruit to fit any preference. We named mango specifically because, well, who doesn't love dried mango? These packages are slim enough to slide into your carry-on (especially if you open it and squeeze out excess air before re-sealing it) or, if you don't want to take the whole bag, you can transfer a small portion to a Ziploc bag. Plus, dried mango is packed with antioxidants and dietary fiber, so in addition to being a convenient travel snack, it's also a sensible one.
Almonds, Chocolate & Cashews Trek Mix
If you thought all trail mixes had to contain peanuts, think again. Some of the best trail mixes eschew peanuts entirely for a more varied nut combination, like the trek mix with almonds, chocolate, and cashews from Trader Joe's. This isn't the only trail mix at the store (mine has quite a few different options), but it's one of the peanut-less options, and who can say no to nuts and chocolate? Almonds and cashews also make for a nice textural pairing, with almonds' crunchiness giving a nice contrast to the smooth, creamy chocolate mouthfeel. Again, these bags are easy enough to pack themselves, or you can transfer a small portion to a different container.
Sesame Honey Almonds
Maybe you don't like mixed-nut snacks — you're a simple person with simple pleasures, and you crave a snack bag that boasts uniformity. In that case, go for one of Trader Joe's many bags of seasoned nuts. We particularly like the slightly sweet, dimensionally crunchy sesame honey almond bags. This snack in particular is one we'd recommend packing a smaller portion of — it's unlikely you'll want to eat the whole thing in one go, and a smaller bag will be easier to stuff into your carry-on or personal item.
Madeleine Cookies
Don't worry, not all the snacks on our list boast nutritional appeal — some are just plain good, and the perfect pick-me-up during the middle of a longer flight. That's where Trader Joe's small packages of madeleines come into play. Each bag won't take up much space in your luggage (though you should be careful not to pack them too tight, lest they get squished), and the light-as-air cookies would make an ideal pairing for your mid-flight cup of airplane coffee. Unscrupulous eating may leave behind some crumbs, but diligent eaters shouldn't have much of a problem.
Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups
We know, we know — when you saw our aforementioned no peanuts allowed rule, your fantasies of indulging in Reese's cups in-flight came to a screeching halt. Fortunately, Trader Joe's comes to the rescue with its allergen-friendly version of the classic treat, and it's one of the best candies the store carries. The dark chocolate sunflower seed butter cups have no gluten, soy, dairy, tree nuts, or peanuts, and they're vegan to boot (and, yes, delicious). Grab a small bag full of the sunflower seed butter cups to share, or grab a small package (often by the register) to stuff into your purse and enjoy solo.
Chomps Jerky Sticks
Chomps jerky sticks may not be a Trader Joe's brand, but we're happy the store carries the jerky sticks — they're a slim, tasty, and an easy way to get a hit of protein wherever you may be headed. You might find beef and turkey varieties at your local store, and either is fair game here, though the turkey packs slightly more protein. Both will be wildly easy to pack — if you can't find room for one or two of these in your carry-on, it must be bursting at the seams.
Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Who doesn't love this fan-favorite TJ's snack? The chili lime rolled corn tortilla chips are absolutely packed with flavor, and you don't have to eat many of them to quench that urge to snack, which makes them perfect for flights. Unless you specifically want to take the entire bag (in which case, we totally wouldn't blame you), this would be a good one to condense into a Ziploc bag — if you do take the whole thing, you might want to open it and squeeze the air out to make it easier to pack.
Sea Salted Saddle Potato Crisps
Is your personal item a backpack with a water bottle holder on either side? Put a water bottle in one, and a package of these sea salted saddle potato crisps in the other. They'll make for the ideal crispy, crunchy snack when a tiny bag of airplane pretzels can't fill you up. Though Trader Joe's has plenty of chips, you won't find many others on this list — the bags are often too large and cumbersome to pack, and don't make sense when space is a precious commodity. This selection stands out because of its ideal packaging, which you could just as easily squeeze into the side of your suitcase.
Organic Dark Chocolate Half-Coated Rice Cake Thins
Want something sweet, crunchy, and packable? Look no further than Trader Joe's rice cake thins, half coated with dark chocolate. This offering is pretty unique to TJ's, and we appreciate that it can satisfy the urge to munch on something without being too filling. Moreover, it's wonderfully easy to pack, whether you want to take the whole package on your trip or throw a few into a separate bag. Just be mindful of temperature — if you're spending a decent amount of time in hot conditions, the chocolate could get melty.
Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Rings
We adore this lentil-based snack — Trader Joe's sour cream and onion rings pack all the classic sour cream and onion flavor that everyone loves, while somehow merging it with a crispy onion ring for a delectable snack. It's hard to keep from finishing the whole thing in one go, so it would be a good idea to take the whole bag on your travels with you. They're small enough to pack, especially if you squeeze excess air out first and roll the top down pretty tightly.
Mini Mochi Rice Nuggets
Mini mochi rice nuggets are one of Reddit's favorite Trader Joe's snacks, and once you've tried them, it's not hard to see why. This snack gets a mention not only for its snackability — it'll be hard to keep from popping nugget after nugget into your mouth — but also for its versatility. The crunchy, tacky snacks can be dressed up in a variety of ways. Shake some up in a small Ziploc with chili lime seasoning, and combine some with seasoning salts in a separate bag. You'll have a couple different flavors of the same snack to choose from on your flight.
Plantain Chips
If you've ever had Trader Joe's plantain chips, they may have been one of the first snacks you thought of when considering Trader Joe's snacks to take on an airplane. The salty, slightly sweet, thick and crunchy chips come in a slim enough bag so you can probably pack the whole thing, though we won't blame you if you choose to exercise some self-control by taking a smaller portion in a separate bag. As a bonus, these aren't messy and they don't have a strong smell, making them a pretty perfect choice for the tight quarters of air travel.
Rice Cracker Medley
Umami fans are probably already big advocates of Trader Joe's rice cracker medley, which has a tangy, sharp flavor profile coating different kinds of rice crackers. The gluten-free crackers pack a punch of flavor, strong enough to be amply tasted in midair when your taste buds are less sensitive. The snack comes in a slightly bigger bag, so it may be a good idea to pack some in a small Ziploc unless your carry-on is swimming with excess space.
Oven-Baked Cheese Bites
Does anyone not love cheese? We'd pack pounds of cheese in our carry-on if we could, but alas, it has to be refrigerated. Fortunately, shelf-stable cheese snacks are a thing, and Trader Joe's has a great option in the form of its oven-baked cheese bites. The crispy blended cheeses in this bag pack a walloping punch of flavor and they're a good source of protein to boot. The bag looks bigger than it is — open it, squeeze the air out, and you'll be able to fit it into the smallest nook or cranny in your personal item.
Pink Lady Apple Chips
If you've never had Trader Joe's pink lady apple chips, you should remedy that ASAP. The crisp, cinnamon-sugar-dusted apple slices are autumn in a bag, and they're satisfying on multiple fronts: They're a fruit-filled way to satisfy a sweet tooth, and they're wonderfully crunchy, too. The bags are small enough to be easily packed whether or not you pre-open it to get out the excess air, and they're not messy as long as you aren't trying to be messy.
Sesame Sticks
This is a personal favorite — Trader Joe's sesame sticks are like the ultimate snack. The sticks are small and crunchy, packed with umami, and have a butter-packed salty profile. Though you should absolutely grab a bag the next time you're at Trader Joe's, you may not want to take the whole bag on your next flight. Each bag has a ton of sesame sticks, and unless you're planning on eating them throughout your travels, it makes the most sense here to pack a small portion for your time in the air.
Norwegian Sourdough Rye Chips
If you're dying to take some chips on your next flight but you obviously can't pack a giant bag of potato chips, grab these smaller, slightly-bigger-than-snack-sized bags of Norwegian sourdough rye chips. These thick, crunchy chips are the perfect match for a salt craving. They're incredibly flavorful, featuring a signature sourdough tang. Plus, these small bags have a surprisingly large amount of chips, which can be enough for both departing and returning flights. They may be a bit messy, though, so have a napkin handy before you chow down.
RXBAR
Did you know Trader Joe's carries RXBAR? These bars are always a smart choice when you want a snack with minimal ingredients — each bar has no more than five, and all are printed on the front of the package. Again, avoid peanut-filled varieties here in favor of those with almonds and cashews, just in case you end up sitting near someone with an allergy. Go ahead and grab a few — you may not need all of them on a single flight, but better safe than sorry, and they're easy enough to pack that having an extra one or two won't make a difference.
ABC Bars
Alternatively, maybe you'd prefer Trader Joe's ABC bars: Almond butter cocoa bars that are sweet, chewy, and flavorful. Each box contains six bars, and unless you plan on eating them all during your travels, we'd recommend packing jut a few and leaving the box at home so your snack will take up less space. If you love the brand's PB&J bars and want something similar (and non-potentially-life-threatening) to take on a flight, these are your best bet.
Milk Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels
To appease lovers of sweet-and-salty combos, we had to include Trader Joe's milk chocolate covered mini pretzels. Dark chocolate fans, don't worry, there's a dark chocolate version of the snack as well. We won't blame you for reserving room in your carry on just for these bad boys — after all, they're the perfect size to pop in your mouth without any mess, and they're a one-and-done snack whether you want something sweet, salty, or both. They're a definite step up from packages of airplane pretzels, so good luck not eating the entire bag in one go.
Mini (Almost) Everything Bagel Sandwich Crackers
If you didn't have time to make a bagel with cream cheese to take with you on your flight, and you don't want to pay airport prices for one, the solution is simple: Just pack a small bag of Trader Joe's mini everything bagel sandwich crackers. The small, crunchy, bite-sized bagel snacks will satisfy that breakfast craving without the fuss. Toss some into a Ziploc and they'll be easy enough to fit in your carry-on, and an effortless choice for a mid-flight snack.
Cheddar Cheese Sticks
Now, this may be the most dubious snack choice on our list, but well worth it if you're okay with a snack that requires a little more maintenance. Trader Joe's cheddar cheese sticks are a delightfully crunchy, savory snack, but you probably won't want to pack the whole box for space-saving purposes — instead, plan on taking out a few and packing them in a smaller bag before setting off. They also tend to be slightly messier than some others on this list, so pack a napkin for your journey, too. Aside from those slight caveats, these are a wonderfully simple and fairly filling snack to take on your next flight.
Apple + fruit bars
So your airplane snack budget is minimal, and you want to stretch those few dollars. Stocking up on Trader Joe's apple + fruit bars might be a good idea. They come in several varieties — my store had strawberry, mango, banana, and coconut options — and they're incredibly slim, so it would be easy to pack more than a few. We'd get a variety to easily stave off any mid-flight snack boredom, but if you have a favorite flavor, you could certainly stock up on just that one.
Methodology
We compiled this list by taking a jaunt through Trader Joe's, and evaluating each snack based on the following criteria: whether it contains peanuts, if it's easy to pack, whether it's likely to create a mess or smell, and whether it needs to be refrigerated. The snacks we chose are not only likely to keep your hunger at bay during travel, but they won't be a nuisance to other passengers, either. All are either in easily packable packs or can be transferred to a Ziploc without much fuss. There's a decent mix of salty, sweet, and protein-packed snacks on this list — we'd recommend grabbing at least one of each to satisfy whatever craving you may have.