24 Trader Joe's Travel Snacks You Should Take On Your Next Flight

If you ask us, there's nothing worse than being painfully hungry while you're cruising tens of thousands of feet in the air. Tiny bags of pretzels can only do so much to placate hunger pangs, but who wants to spend money on price-gouged airport food? In this economy, probably nobody. Fortunately for all the tight-pocketed travelers out there, you can actually take a lot of different foods through airport security, and packing your own snacks has never been a better idea. But where should you go to stock up on snacks? Of course, our favorite answer is Trader Joe's.

If you're lucky enough to live near a TJ's location, you probably know that it's a treasure trove for affordable healthy snacks that can fit any dietary preference, and there may be no better place to fuel up pre-travel. Of course, when it comes to bringing snacks on airplanes, there are a few etiquette rules to keep in mind. You'll want to stay away from snacks with peanuts, lest the person next to you has a severe allergy. You'll also want to take shelf-stable snacks that don't have strong odors, are easily packable, and aren't too messy. It may sound like a lot of parameters, but Trader Joe's has more than enough snacks to fit the bill. In our research, we browsed Trader Joe's shelves with all this criteria in mind, and here are our favorite TJ's snacks perfect for packing on your next flight.