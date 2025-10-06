Why Everyone Seems To Love Costco's Kirkland Signature Chewy Protein Bars
Costco's Kirkland Signature chewy protein bars are oat and crisp rice bars flavored with peanut butter, dotted with chocolate chips, and partially dipped in chocolate. They've received hundreds of 5-star reviews from Costco customers. Some reviewers said they are a good alternative to Nature Valley's protein granola bars, while others appreciated the nice boost of protein and hefty amount of fiber they contained. In the classic Costco fashion, they're also much more affordable and come in 42-count boxes.
While some Redditors point out that 10 grams of protein isn't a significant amount, others think that it's plenty of protein for a healthy snack, after-dinner indulgence, or post-workout sustenance. With merely 4 grams of added sugars, some buyers do see the Kirkland Signature chewy protein bars as a great alternative to candy bars. One Redditor wrote, "compared to a piece of cake or a big cookie, these are definitely a better choice for me... I compare this to a pastry or candy-like treat, and it's a better choice." To that effect, one Redditor did a side-by-side comparison between a Kirkland chewy protein bar and a Snickers to prove just how much healthier an option they are when it comes to satisfying a sweet craving.
More protein-packed bars and products to try at Costco
In a recent ranking of snack bars at Costco, the Kirkland Signature chewy protein bars were favorably reviewed by Tasting Table staff. They complimented the maple syrup sweetness and the crunchy chunks of peanuts, saying the dark chocolate dip gave the bars a bittersweet compliment. They're certainly better than Kirkland Signature protein bars, a snack bar we won't be buying again.
If you're looking for even more protein in your snacks, we've compiled another list of high-protein products you can find at Costco including shakes, powders, and bars. And if you're looking for a protein bar that's on the sweeter side, you might opt for Chef Robert Irvine's FitCrunch high protein baked bars on Costco shelves. Built bars, one of the best protein bar brands, are also a solid option at Costco.
Not all of these bars are plant-based like the Kirkland Signature chewy protein bars, however. If that's the route you want to take, Costco also carries TruBars, although Kirkland Signature chewy protein bars have a more desirable texture and whole ingredients that set them more squarely in the snack bar territory. You can also add even more extra protein to this tasty snack by serving it with a glass of dairy or soy milk.