Why Everyone Seems To Love Costco's Kirkland Signature Chewy Protein Bars

Costco's Kirkland Signature chewy protein bars are oat and crisp rice bars flavored with peanut butter, dotted with chocolate chips, and partially dipped in chocolate. They've received hundreds of 5-star reviews from Costco customers. Some reviewers said they are a good alternative to Nature Valley's protein granola bars, while others appreciated the nice boost of protein and hefty amount of fiber they contained. In the classic Costco fashion, they're also much more affordable and come in 42-count boxes.

While some Redditors point out that 10 grams of protein isn't a significant amount, others think that it's plenty of protein for a healthy snack, after-dinner indulgence, or post-workout sustenance. With merely 4 grams of added sugars, some buyers do see the Kirkland Signature chewy protein bars as a great alternative to candy bars. One Redditor wrote, "compared to a piece of cake or a big cookie, these are definitely a better choice for me... I compare this to a pastry or candy-like treat, and it's a better choice." To that effect, one Redditor did a side-by-side comparison between a Kirkland chewy protein bar and a Snickers to prove just how much healthier an option they are when it comes to satisfying a sweet craving.