The Costco Kirkland Brand Snack Bar We Won't Be Buying Again

From whiskeys to wines and whole bean coffees to cheese, Costco's private label, Kirkland Signature, brings you familiar items at prices that you can't get anywhere else — and it's anything but a cheaper, knock off brand. Still, while we do have our favorites (the Parmigiano Reggiano is a pretty big deal, as is the grass-fed butter), there are certain things from the Kirkland Signature brand that we won't be buying again. One of those things is the Kirkland Signature Protein Bars.

In Tasting Table's worst-to-best ranking of 5 snack bars at Costco, our testers found that their taste buds paid the ultimate price for these snack bars. Sold in a pack of 20 for just $24, the protein bars come in a variety of flavors, including your choice of a chocolate peanut butter chunk and cookies and cream pack, or a chocolate chip brownie and chocolate chip cookie dough pack. They certainly sound tasty, but our taste testers equated them to eating bricks of protein powder — and not in a good way.

Customers have reported similar experiences with these bars, stating that they felt as if they were eating solid rocks and going as far as to call them inedible. The Kirkland Signature Protein Bars have been called everything from chalky and gummy to chewy and tough — there's even an extensive Reddit thread warning people not to buy them.