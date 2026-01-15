13 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Stir-Fry

Are your stir-fries turning out soggy? And I don't mean saucy, because sauce is great. I mean soggy, mushy, and steamy. This often happens if the wok is overcrowded. The same rules apply if you're crisping vegetables in the oven. Don't crowd the pan. Overcrowding the wok is ruining your stir-fry because vegetables let out steam when they cook. Most vegetables contain a lot of water. Well, when that veggie hits the hot pan, some of that water sizzles out. And, if there are more vegetables close by, they can get hit with that steam. If you give them space to breathe, then they are less likely to get steamed and soggy and more likely to sear, which is the desired outcome for stir-fry.

So, how much food is too much food in your wok? If you have a 12 to 14-inch wok, you can toss in enough ingredients to feed two big portions, or up to four small servings. You don't want to see layers and layers of ingredients, and it should never exceed more than a third of its full capacity. You should be able to pick up the pan to shift the ingredients around, and a heavy wok will be hard to work with. This might mean you have to make multiple batches, and that's okay. Although it will take more time, your pan will already be preheated and ready to go for round two.