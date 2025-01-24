The Stir-Fry Mistake That's Causing Soggy Ingredients

A stir-fry might seem like a foolproof dish to make, but there are a lot of seemingly simple mistakes that can turn a bright and flavorful stir-fry into a drab, soggy mess. No matter what kind of stir-fry you're making, there's likely at least one veggie and a protein in the mix and preparing each ingredient properly can be one of the best ways to ensure a crisp and satisfying dish. But, if you struggle with too much moisture, you might want to reassess your technique.

One of the main culprits of soggy stir-fry is, oddly enough, seasoning. While there are few things worse than an under-seasoned dish, when you season can make a huge difference in a stir-fry — it's best to save the seasoning for the end of the cooking process. Salt can draw moisture out of foods, which is why the science behind dry brining works. But, when you salt the ingredients of a stir-fry too early while cooking, then all that moisture gets pulled from the vegetables and proteins causing the ingredients to steam or boil together rather than getting crispy and browned. Also, complete the cooking process in a pan or wok without a lid so no steam gets trapped and contributes to any extra moisture, either.

