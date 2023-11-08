Why A Wok Is The Absolute Best Pan For Stir-Frying

Your wok is not just another pan — it's the quintessential tool for stir-frying and achieving restaurant-quality wok hei at home. And if you've ever wondered why the wok is the absolute best pan for stir-frying, we've got the answer for you. In terms of materials, it's crafted from metals like carbon steel that while thin and light, are incredibly conducive to heat. In terms of design, the wok's signature sloping walls are more than just elegant and for aesthetics — they're essential for function.

The wok's unique design allows for a seamless tossing of ingredients, from crisp vegetables to succulent proteins, ensuring they all kiss the flame just right. And whenever you dare dramatic pan flips, trust the wok's contours will catch all your flying ingredients. The design also allows it to boast distinct heat zones, unlike flat pans and skillets.

The bottom of the wok is the hottest zone, soaring to temperatures as hot as 750 degrees Fahrenheit on a gas burner in minutes. In professional kitchens, the bottom of it can get even hotter than that. The sloped perimeter of this type of cookware is cooler, thus, when you stir-fry and toss food quickly, it won't remain on the bottom and will not burn or overcook. Finally, the towering sides prevent moisture and heat from escaping quickly which creates another heat zone just above the wok, like a fog of steam and moisture that cooks the food as you toss it.