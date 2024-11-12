Your Stir-Fried Veggies Will Taste Restaurant Quality With One Extra Step

Ever leave a Chinese restaurant and wonder how their food is so perfectly stir-fried, full of lingering flavor and wok hei (or the aromas from the wok)? The veggies are also perfectly crispy, glistening, and not wilted or over cooked. It turns out, as chef Shirley Chung revealed, there's just one extra step to making your stir-fried veggies taste restaurant quality at home. She revealed, "Chinese restaurants, always quickly blanch the vegetables in boiling water or stock first before then stir fry them."

Blanching veggies involves boiling them for a minute or two then quickly removing them from heat to run under cold water or soak in an ice bath. This process flash cooks the veggies and the change in temperature prevents them from overcooking. The result are perfectly cooked veggies that are crisp and somewhat sweeter. While it is possible to blanch vegetables in a microwave, we recommend using boiling water in a saucepan, wok, or pot over stovetop. It is also important to gauge when the veggies are blanched to perfection. For green veggies like broccoli, green beans, and gai lan, they turn a deep, vibrant green.

After blanching veggies, there's an additional tip to note to achieve the perfect stir fry. Chung said, "Keep the flames high, use a cast iron sauté pan if you don't have a wok at home, it is always about the heat control, how to keep it as hot as possible when stir fry."

