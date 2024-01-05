The Easy Tip For Tossing Food In A Wok Like A Pro

The wok, a versatile and iconic kitchen tool in Asian cuisine, holds the power to transform simple ingredients into sizzling culinary masterpieces. While stir-frying is a skill in itself, one crucial aspect that often leaves home cooks scratching their heads is how to toss food effortlessly in a wok. The secret to this art lies in understanding the subtle dance between the wok and your hand.

To become a wok-tossing maestro, you can follow the steps that Chef Ming Tsai lays out on TikTok. But before you get to his helpful tip for tossing, ensure your wok is hot before adding oil and ingredients. You'll know it's ready when a drop of water evaporates instantly upon contact. Next, get the basics of his tip down. As you stir-fry your ingredients, use a spatula or wok ladle to push them away from you. This motion allows the food to move up the sides of the wok, ensuring even cooking.

But the flick of the wok is where the magic happens. As you push the food away from you, give a short flick of the opposite edge of the wok upward. The idea is to toss the food into the air and catch it as it falls back into the wok. Continue the push-and-flick motion until your ingredients are perfectly stir-fried.