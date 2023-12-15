The Right Way To Add Sauce To Your Stir-Fry

You've prepped your ingredients meticulously, and your smoking hot wok radiates heat and a smoky aroma, ready to sizzle the food and bless it with wok hei. But as you pour the umami-laden sauce directly into the center of the wok, you notice something's not quite right. The sauce quickly overcooks, bubbling and steaming rather than searing the food. This is a common misstep for many home cooks new to wok cooking and stir-frying. The intense heat at the bottom of the wok is ideal for stir-frying and tossing ingredients but can be too much for the sauce when added directly to the center.

In Cantonese and Chinese restaurants, where the sizzle of woks is an integral part of the dining experience, there is a right way to add sauce to your stir-fry. Watch closely, and you'll notice seasoned Cantonese chefs and experienced gong-gongs and po-pos (Cantonese grandparents) skillfully pouring the sauce around the perimeter of the wok, rather than dumping it all into the fiery center.

Pouring cool sauce into the middle of the wok decreases its temperature and leads to a steaming effect as the sauce bubbles away rather than the desired searing and sizzling. As wok stars Grace Young and J. Kenji López-Alt would tell you, the result is uneven flavors and a lack of the coveted wok hei aroma. Conversely, pouring sauce around the perimeter of the wok would allow the sauce to absorb all the smoky flavors from the wide rims, blanket all the ingredients, and heat gradually rather than evaporate quickly into steam.