Chinese food is among the most popular cuisines to take home because stir fried food retains its vibrant flavors and textures even after a long car ride home. While stir frying is an easy cooking method, the texture of restaurant stir fries is notably better than their homemade counterparts. The good news is the secret to a restaurant-worthy stir fry is probably already in your cupboard: corn starch, a pantry staple that acts as a sauce thickener and meat tenderizer.

Chinese culinary traditions use corn starch in a tenderizing method known as velveting, which they use on poultry, red meat, pork, beef, seafood, and even tofu. Velveting is crucial to meat because it both tenderizes the meat and increases its capacity to absorb the stir fry sauce you'll cook it with. To velvet meat, you'll make a corn starch slurry versus a roux with egg whites, water, soy sauce, Crisco Pure Canola Oil, or a combination, massaging the pasty mixture into the preferred protein. Then, you let the meat sit in the fridge for around 30 minutes. Then, rinse the meat and use it in your stir fry recipe as indicated.

The second application for a corn starch slurry is for thickening the stir fry sauce, which is used in many stir fry recipes. Simply stir in a tablespoon or two of corn starch with the other sauce ingredients, making sure to combine the mixture thoroughly. Then, add it to your stir fry over medium-high heat, and it should become velvety and viscous in a matter of minutes.

