The Easy Formula You Should Memorize For A Perfect Steak Marinade

The secret to a good steak often starts with its marinade. Essential for tenderizing tougher cuts of meat, marinades also help to infuse it with flavor, turning every bite into a succulent feast. There are a slew of ingredients you can add to a marinade to boost your steak's taste. For a kick of spice, you may sprinkle in some cayenne pepper. For a warming sweetness, you can add in some honey or maple syrup. And though you can get pretty creative in terms of customizing the individual components, every marinade should start with the same core formula: oil, acid, salt, and flavoring.

Oil, which provides some fat, is the key to thickening and emulsifying your mixture, and allows for an even cook when you throw your meat on the flame. Acid is one of the most important elements, as it works to break down the connective tissue of the beef, leading to a softer and more tender steak.

Salt is the holy grail of all seasonings, as it's able to balance all of the other flavor elements. Additionally, salt aids in the tenderizing process while also ensuring the steak retains its moisture. Through the process of osmosis, salt first draws the meat's juices out, so that it can all be absorbed back in with the addition of the marinade's flavoring.