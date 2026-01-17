8 Winter Fruits That Boost Your Immune System

The winter can seem like a bleak season for fresh produce, especially fruit. It's difficult to picture anything other than hearty winter squash and evergreen trees surviving the frigid season. While steaming soups and cozy stewed meat dishes are usually winter meal staples, it's imperative that you still get fresh fruits and vegetables into your winter diet to keep your body functioning properly, especially your immune system. Despite the sometimes bleak weather, there are still plenty of great winter fruits and vegetables to enjoy, but not all of them have the same beneficial effects on our bodies.

Many of us are aware that the shorter days and colder temperatures lead to vitamin D deficiency. We can, of course, increase vitamin D supplements, but we sometimes forget to support the other aspects of our body that are equally important, like the immune system. There are many foods that could give your immune system a boost, but not all of them are in season during the winter months. All of the immune-supportive fruits listed below, such as guava and oranges, are winter fruits, making them not only fresh and accessible, but also at their peak flavor and texture. While some of the fruits are available year-round thanks to the global food and shipping industries, winter is the best time to get the most out of these fruits, especially when it comes to vitamins and nutrients.