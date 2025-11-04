15 Clever Uses For Leftover Lemon Peels
All too often, recipes call for a generous squeeze of lemon juice. Like most people, you might not think twice about tossing the leftovers into the trash. However, there's really no need for those sunny rinds to go to waste since lemon peels have a wide array of uses in and out of the kitchen. Their fresh, zesty flavor can enhance a variety of recipes, and being packed with natural oils, they carry an incredible fragrance while boasting powerful cleaning properties.
Giving leftover lemon peels a second life will not only cut down on food waste but also help you save money. Whether you're using them to banish pesky kitchen odors, create a homemade infusion, or keep your garden flourishing, these versatile scraps have plenty of life to give. Speaking of getting the most out of the fruit, here's a neat trick to juice a lemon while keeping it fresh. So, before you throw away your next batch of juiced lemons, consider putting them to use with one of these nifty hacks instead.
Infuse a homemade cleaning spray
Store-bought cleaning sprays aren't the only way to keep your surfaces shining. It's super easy to make an all-natural, DIY alternative that's bursting with citrusy fragrance. Infusing the mixture with lemon peels will boost its effectiveness to no end, helping it to cut through grease and grime, thanks to lemon's natural oils and antibacterial properties. This approach is budget-friendly, too, with the ingredients costing a fraction of what you'd spend on a traditional chemical-based spray.
First, gather those leftover peels. We're referring to the entire outer rind here, which comprises the waxy zest and white pith beneath (top tip: it's often less messy to peel this part away from the flesh before you juice the lemons). Add the peels to a jar and pour over some distilled vinegar. You could throw in some extras here, too, such as dried lavender or herbs. Then secure the lid and leave everything to steep in a cool, dark place for about two weeks. After a quick strain, the mixture can be transferred to a spray bottle and topped with water; it's then ready for spritzing.
Clean your microwave
If your microwave is looking a little grimy, those leftover lemon peels can help you get it sparkling clean again. Thanks to their citric acid content, lemons are amazing for cutting through grease. Paired with water to create a citrus-infused steam, the rinds will make microwave cleaning a much less daunting task.
This technique is wonderfully simple. Just add the peels or halved, squeezed lemons to a microwave-safe bowl or jug, and pour freshly boiled water over them. Then set the microwave to high and let it run for five minutes. As the mixture steams away, any stubborn splatters inside the microwave should loosen. Once the time is up, remove the container, and wipe the plate and inner surfaces with kitchen paper. The mess should come away with ease. After their stint in the microwave, repurpose the lemon peels a second time by tossing them into a simmer pot with herbs and aromatics to make your home smell incredible.
Deodorize your garbage disposal
To neutralize unpleasant smells in your garbage disposal, reach for lemon peels. The natural oils and acids in the rind act as an effective cleaning agent, gently breaking down grease and freshening your sink with their pleasing, citrusy scent. Once you've used the lemon's juice elsewhere, simply drop the leftover peels into the disposal, turn on the tap, and run the appliance for around 30 seconds. Now, everything should look and smell significantly cleaner.
If your sink is particularly grimy, you might need to employ another method beforehand, such as pouring baking soda and vinegar into it to loosen the dirt. But the lemon peel method will still make for an effective final step to flush everything away and remove odors. There's also the option to pair the rinds with ice cubes, which can help scrape off residue and sharpen the blades. Repeating this process frequently is a great way to keep on top of unwanted buildup. Here is how often to clean your garbage disposal and how to do so safely.
Refresh your cutting board
Cutting boards are notorious for absorbing strong odors from foods like onions and garlic, but the natural deodorizing properties of lemon can help. You might've tried this technique with an unjuiced, halved lemon, but it can also work just as well if you've squeezed out the juice. There's no need to separate the rind from the flesh here. This method works brilliantly on wooden and plastic cutting boards. In addition to leaving things smelling delightful, the lemon also acts as a sanitizer, helping to remove harmful bacteria. Here's why you shouldn't forget to sanitize your cutting board after every use.
Before you begin, make sure the cutting board has already been cleaned with warm, soapy water and dried thoroughly. Then, lay it flat, and sprinkle coarse salt all over it. Take the squeezed lemon half and place the cut side down on the salted surface, scrubbing in circular motions to work the salt into the board. Let everything sit for around 10 minutes, then rinse the salt. You can then repeat this process on the other side of the board if required.
Repel spiders
While the refreshing scent of citrus might be appealing to us humans, there's a common household pest that can't stand it. Lemons repel spiders, and rightly so. This is because the fruit contains chemical compounds that can disrupt their sensory receptors. So, if you'd prefer to keep these critters out of your home, don't toss those leftover peels.
There are a few different techniques to try here. The first involves simply rubbing the lemon peels on entry points, such as windowsills and door frames, to discourage spiders from entering. Or, you can simply place whole pieces of peel in these areas instead (a technique that's also known to deter ladybugs). Another approach involves making a simple citrus spray by steeping the peels in boiling water. The lemon-infused liquid can then be spritzed around your home to keep spiders at bay. It'll come in handy in the garden, too, acting as an effective aphid deterrent when sprayed on plants.
Make lemon extract
Lemon extract is a potent tool for flavoring desserts. It's surprisingly easy to whip up a homemade batch that's equally as flavorful as any store-bought alternative. Making it from scratch also allows you to prepare a larger quantity, which will likely save you money in the long run.
For this DIY creation, you'll only want the zest from the lemon peels. Use a ribbon peeler to remove this, then discard the white part of the rind. Next, sanitize one large or several small bottles by dunking them in boiling water. Once the bottles have dried, distribute the lemon peels among them, and top each one with vodka. They'll need to sit in a cool, dry place for around six weeks to allow the lemon's natural oils to infuse into the alcohol, and giving them a shake every now and again will help the process along. Homemade lemon extract can be stored in the pantry for up to four years, so you'll get plenty of use out of this zesty creation.
Make lemon tea
Lemon peels make a wonderfully soothing and aromatic tea. Once washed, they can be steeped in hot water to release their fragrant oils, creating a flavor-packed drink that's perfect for chilly mornings or when you're feeling under the weather. The zesty part of the lemon is what you want here, as adding the white pith to your tea might yield an unwanted bitter taste.
Zest a lemon with a peeler and add it to a mug, then simply pour freshly boiled water over it. Let it steep for a few minutes, then enjoy your steaming mugful. If the lemon flavor becomes too intense, simply remove the zest from the water. There are plenty of other add-ins that'll complement the lemon beautifully. Feel free to add sliced fresh ginger, mint leaves, or a dash of vanilla extract to the tea. Stirring in a spoonful of honey, maple syrup, or sugar is a great way to balance the sharpness of the zest.
Flavor ice cubes
Infuse ice cubes with a refreshing citrus flavor. This is a delightfully quick and easy way to repurpose leftover peels, all while making your drinks taste amazing. You can either dice your leftover lemons into chunks with the pulp intact or use a knife to remove strips of the peel. The key is creating pieces that are small enough to fit in your ice cube tray.
Place the lemon in the compartments, and don't hesitate to add extras, such as fresh berries or mint leaves. Then, fill the tray with water, lemonade, coconut water, or fruit juice, and pop everything in the freezer until the cubes are solid. These gloriously zesty ice cubes can be used to enhance a whole host of chilled drinks, such as fruity cocktails and mocktails, sodas, and iced teas. Or, just pop a few into a glass of water to infuse it with a subtle hint of lemon.
Whip up lemon-infused olive oil
Infusing olive oil with lemon creates a condiment with a bright, complex flavor profile that can elevate everything from leafy salads to succulent roasted meats. You can have a batch ready in just 15 minutes. Start by preparing your leftover lemons. You'll want to make sure the peels are nice and clean, so if you're juicing the fruits beforehand, give them a good scrub first.
Use a sharp knife or peeler to remove the zest, discarding the white parts and pulp within, then add it to a saucepan with your olive oil (about 1 cup of oil per lemon is ideal). Gently warm the mixture by stirring over medium heat, ensuring the oil doesn't simmer. After around 10 minutes, it should be gloriously fragrant. Then, set the pan aside to cool. Finally, strain the zest, and pour the infused oil into your chosen container.
The elevated oil can be used anywhere you'd typically reach for the non-flavored version. However, it works especially well tossed with Mediterranean veggies before roasting, brushed onto chicken breasts before grilling, or used as a dip for fluffy focaccia (see our easy recipe). Lemon-infused olive oil is also the perfect base for crafting a zesty vinaigrette.
Make candied lemon peels
Packed with sweet and tangy flavors, candied lemon peels are a beloved baking ingredient and garnish. Its cooking process removes every last hint of bitterness, leaving the strips gloriously chewy and candy-like. It's one of our favorite ways to repurpose leftover lemon peels.
With this recipe, leaving the white pith intact is perfectly fine, as its bitterness will mellow out as the lemon cooks. Just slice the peels into thin strips, removing any leftover pulp, and add them to a saucepan of water. Then, boil and strain the peels three times, starting with fresh, cold water each time. After the final strain, simmer the peels in the syrupy coating (a mixture of sugar and water) until softened, then toss them in more sugar and leave them to dry completely.
Use your candied peels as a vibrant garnish for a lemon-glazed pound cake, or sprinkle them into granola, trail mix, or homemade ice cream. Similarly, candied peels shine in a fruit salad, adding bursts of chewy brightness into the juicy mixture.
Add them to barbecue coals
Barbecue season is the perfect time to experiment with new cooking techniques, and coating grilled meats and veggies with marinades and rubs isn't the only way to boost their flavor. You can also enhance the signature, smoky notes of barbecued foods by infusing the coals with lemon. Once you've prepared your barbecue coals as usual and they're glowing hot, drop in lemon peels (pith removed). As the peels heat up, they'll start to char and release their zesty aroma, infusing the smoke with citrusy goodness.
Place your ingredients on the grates, and once cooked, they'll be left with a noticeable hint of aromatic flavor. The technique works brilliantly with steaks, shrimp, veggie skewers, and corn, and serves as a more subtle alternative to using a lemon-based marinade. The smoky citrus notes also pair well with an array of herbs and spices. So, consider coating your meat, veggies, or other barbecue favorites with complementary ingredients like warming paprika, aromatic garlic, or fragrant oregano.
Fertilize your plants
If you're looking for a natural way to help your garden flourish, lemon peels are a brilliant, low-cost solution. They're rich in essential nutrients like magnesium, calcium, and potassium, which can help promote healthy growth. One simple method is to dry the leftover peels completely, either in the sun or a dehydrator, then grind them in a food processor. The resulting powder can then be sprinkled all over the soil, where it will gradually break down and release those all-important nutrients.
Another option is to make a homemade liquid fertilizer by soaking lemon peels in water for about seven hours, then topping up this nutrient-rich liquid with more water before pouring it over your plants. You can also toss the leftover peels onto your compost pile after soaking. Note that using lemon-based fertilizers will decrease the pH level of the soil, so while this approach is great for acid-loving plants, such as Azalea, Rhododendron, and blueberries, it's not recommended for those that thrive in an alkaline environment, like lavender and Hydrangea.
Toss them in a simmer pot
Fill your home with the uplifting scent of citrus by tossing those leftover peels into a pot. While store-bought air fresheners are often laden with chemicals, this method keeps things all-natural, and it's incredibly easy to customize the scent to your liking. Just fill a large pot with water and add a generous handful of lemon peels, along with any other ingredients of your choice.
Whole spices are an excellent add-in for creating a warming, cozy aroma — think cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, star anise, or chunks of fresh ginger. Sprigs of herbs like rosemary and thyme are great for building depth, too. Or, for some festive-inspired freshness, try tossing in cranberries or sliced oranges. Essentially, you can get as creative as you'd like, using whatever sweet-smelling ingredients you have on hand. Then, it's a simple case of bringing everything to a boil, and leaving the aromatic medley to simmer on low for as long as you wish, topping up the pot with more water as needed.
Polish metals
The acidic properties of lemons make them fantastic for polishing metal fixtures in your home, such as faucets and handles made of chrome or stainless steel. This is an effective, natural, and affordable way to remove stains and limescale, and get everything looking beautifully shiny. Halved, squeezed lemons with the pulp left intact are your best bet here, and there's really nothing fancy to this technique.
Just rub the cut side of the lemon all over any fixture that's looking a little lackluster, and the citric acid in the lemon will soon get to work breaking down grease or mineral deposits. You can also sprinkle a little salt over the lemon if desired, which will act as a gentle abrasive to help shift any particularly stubborn marks. Then follow up with a quick warm water rinse, dry the fixture with a dish towel or microfiber cloth, and admire that sparkling-clean finish.
Make lemon pepper seasoning
Another delicious way to give those seemingly redundant lemon peels a new lease of life is to transform them into a versatile and flavor-packed seasoning. Lemon pepper is a favorite for rubbing onto meat and fish, tossing with veggies, or sprinkling over pasta. You can make a batch of this spice rack staple at home.
You'll need just three ingredients to whip up lemon pepper: black peppercorns, coarse salt, and lemon peels. The yellow outer layer of the peel is what you'll need here, so make sure to discard the pulp and white parts. Spread thin strips of the peel on a baking sheet, and pop them in the oven on the lowest possible setting. After about two hours, the lemon peels should have dried completely. Now, they can be blitzed up with the peppercorns in a spice grinder to create a coarse powder. Stir in the salt, and your vibrant seasoning is ready to use.