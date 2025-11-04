15 Clever Uses For Leftover Lemon Peels

All too often, recipes call for a generous squeeze of lemon juice. Like most people, you might not think twice about tossing the leftovers into the trash. However, there's really no need for those sunny rinds to go to waste since lemon peels have a wide array of uses in and out of the kitchen. Their fresh, zesty flavor can enhance a variety of recipes, and being packed with natural oils, they carry an incredible fragrance while boasting powerful cleaning properties.

Giving leftover lemon peels a second life will not only cut down on food waste but also help you save money. Whether you're using them to banish pesky kitchen odors, create a homemade infusion, or keep your garden flourishing, these versatile scraps have plenty of life to give. Speaking of getting the most out of the fruit, here's a neat trick to juice a lemon while keeping it fresh. So, before you throw away your next batch of juiced lemons, consider putting them to use with one of these nifty hacks instead.