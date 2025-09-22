Everyone Forgets To Sanitize Their Wood Cutting Board After Every Use — Here's Why It Matters

With pesky, deep cuts on wooden and plastic cutting boards, it's important to sanitize after every use. Especially on raw proteins such as white meat, red meat, and seafood, it's a no-brainer. But with items such as freshly cut fruit and vegetables, why is this second step needed? Over time, your cutting board can harbor and grow harmful bacteria and pathogens. These can build up, and if you're unlucky, unkempt cutting boards can even cause a foodborne illness. There are two simple steps to successfully ensure that your cutting board is ready for duty: clean and sanitize.

First, ensure your cutting board is free of leftover food particles by giving it a thorough wipe. Then, wash it with soapy warm water and rinse. Unfortunately, most stop here thinking that this initial clean is enough, and the most important part is often forgotten. Properly sanitizing your cutting board reduces bacteria to an amount that's considered safe by the FDA. Chlorine, iodine, and quaternary ammonium are currently the food-grade approved sanitizers by the FDA.

For a chlorine solution, you'll only need one simple household item, food-grade bleach, which is available over the counter. One tablespoon of bleach per gallon of water is the recommended ratio for cleaning. According to the most updated 2022 Food Code, a "contact time of at least 7 seconds for a chlorine solution of 50 mg/L that has a pH of 10 or less and a temperature of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit or a pH of 8 or less and a temperature of at least 75 degrees Fahrenheit" is required for proper sanitation. In other words, keep your water hot, give it a good, long dip, and then let it air dry.