The First Thing You Should Do With A Vintage Cutting Board

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of our favorite kitchen design trends to follow this year is incorporating vintage items from decor to dishware and beyond. These eclectic accents enrich your kitchen with artful layers and textures, and a cozier feel overall. With a few guidelines, you can easily mix modern and vintage kitchen items to nail the look. Just remember that it's crucial to properly care for vintage kitchen finds, especially if you're actually going to use them in contact with food. In particular, vintage cutting boards might raise the question of what exactly you should do immediately after buying one — considering their wooden construction, how can you make sure they're safe to use?

The first thing to do is clean them. Lemon juice is an effective hack for cleaning cutting boards in general, and you'll use that for a deeper clean with vintage ones. First, sprinkle your vintage cutting board with coarse salt. Then, scrub the salted board well with a lemon half. The lemon juice left behind and the salt will create a paste of sorts, and you can let this sit for around five minutes to work its magic. The lemon juice acts as a natural cleaner with its acidity that can lift stains out of the wood and break down any buildup while also canceling out any lingering odors. The salt is abrasive, which boosts the lemon juice's stain-busting powers. To rinse the paste, use a cloth and warm water, then blot with a dry cloth.