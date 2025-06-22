The Multi-Use Dollar Store Item That's Perfect For Organizing Your Cutting Boards
A clean and organized kitchen may seem like it takes an endless amount of work. But this doesn't have to ring true. Enter: The affordable Dollar Tree find that can be used to provide more counter space – the dish rack. For those narrow, cramped spaces that cutting boards lean up against, it's time to make a little more breathing room. This cluttered area can be easily alleviated by using an old (or new) dish rack to organize your cutting boards, allowing them to rest against the side of the dish rack without smushing up against each other. It's also oddly satisfying to see all your varied-sized cutting boards line up without the worry of falling.
This simple, approachable organization hack is a surefire way to tidy up your kitchen. It's versatile enough to place your drying rack with cutting boards on the counter, hidden in a cabinet, or in pull-out drawers. Old drying rack, new tricks.
What is the best way to store cutting boards?
Believe it or not, there is a proper way to maintain and store your cutting boards. Luckily, there are a few simple and easy tricks to make your organizing efforts worthwhile.
While this may seem like a no-brainer, it's especially important: Make sure you towel-dry your cutting boards before storing them. Ideally, you want to place them standing vertically rather than allowing them to lie flat. You'll also want to avoid placing the cutting board directly up against a wall or cabinet, as this can cause moisture to accumulate. On a butcher block, it's vital to have proper air circulation, which will prevent warping and excessive dampness. This is great for keeping your wooden cutting boards bacteria-free. If you are an avid chef, using the dish rack to separate your cutting boards also provides extra room, keeping them neat and making it easy to grab and use. Storing cutting boards the correct way will increase their lifespan, ensuring they remain useful, clean, and tidy for years to come.