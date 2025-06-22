The Multi-Use Dollar Store Item That's Perfect For Organizing Your Cutting Boards

A clean and organized kitchen may seem like it takes an endless amount of work. But this doesn't have to ring true. Enter: The affordable Dollar Tree find that can be used to provide more counter space – the dish rack. For those narrow, cramped spaces that cutting boards lean up against, it's time to make a little more breathing room. This cluttered area can be easily alleviated by using an old (or new) dish rack to organize your cutting boards, allowing them to rest against the side of the dish rack without smushing up against each other. It's also oddly satisfying to see all your varied-sized cutting boards line up without the worry of falling.

This simple, approachable organization hack is a surefire way to tidy up your kitchen. It's versatile enough to place your drying rack with cutting boards on the counter, hidden in a cabinet, or in pull-out drawers. Old drying rack, new tricks.