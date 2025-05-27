The Area Of Your Kitchen You Should Keep Clear For A More Organized Look

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While we're always looking for kitchen-organization ideas to make cooking a snap, it's just as important for these tips to give us an aesthetically pleasing space as well. Following one vital piece of guidance will accomplish both goals: clearing off the top of your fridge. The stuff coming into our kitchens never seems to end, from food to appliances to tools and various odds and ends. It's hard for our cabinets to keep up. We inevitably begin to look for places to stash things, and the top of the refrigerator is sitting there open. So, what's the harm?

An area like this can quickly become a catchall, meaning that anything that doesn't fit neatly elsewhere ends up there. There's no rhyme or reason. Assortments could include anything from pots and pans to cereal boxes to dog leashes and lunchboxes. If you've taken the time to organize your kitchen like a culinary pro, fridge-top storage sabotages your efforts because it becomes hard to remember where things are, and they won't be where you want to grab them while cooking. It even cancels out existing storage by blocking pre-existing cabinets above.

If you've just learned how to create your ideal minimalist kitchen, a cluttered refrigerator top will certainly ruin that. Simply put, it looks messy with all those discombobulated items piled together. Additionally, storing food atop your refrigerator poses major safety risks, as your fridge's ventilation may become blocked, causing it to overheat. That's not to mention any falling items when someone opens the fridge door.