14 Must-Buy Target Groceries To Stock Up On In January

January is a perfect time to reform eating habits or just to try out new things. This month, Target has a bevy of new products for some of the hottest food trends going right now. It's no secret that Target has been increasing its focus on grocery items as a core part of its business, and that has meant a growing number of partnerships and trendy brands showing up on shelves. In fact, it was one of the first major nationwide retailers where you could buy Fishwife tinned seafood or stock up on more health-conscious brands like Magic Spoon and Protein Pop sodas. All that to say, as we start the new year, you'll be facing more choices than ever on your local Target's shelves.

Some of the best-looking new products include exciting new flavors from old standbys like Starbucks, as well as quite a few new brands to the retailer — and likely new to you too. Last year's trendiest products, like Coconut Cult coconut yogurt, are now available storewide at prices that make them a little more accessible to the average shopper, especially those who know the best ways to save extra money on Target groceries. All together, we have 14 new Target food products that are worth picking up to start the new year, and you may just find a new favorite in the process.