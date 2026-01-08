14 Must-Buy Target Groceries To Stock Up On In January
January is a perfect time to reform eating habits or just to try out new things. This month, Target has a bevy of new products for some of the hottest food trends going right now. It's no secret that Target has been increasing its focus on grocery items as a core part of its business, and that has meant a growing number of partnerships and trendy brands showing up on shelves. In fact, it was one of the first major nationwide retailers where you could buy Fishwife tinned seafood or stock up on more health-conscious brands like Magic Spoon and Protein Pop sodas. All that to say, as we start the new year, you'll be facing more choices than ever on your local Target's shelves.
Some of the best-looking new products include exciting new flavors from old standbys like Starbucks, as well as quite a few new brands to the retailer — and likely new to you too. Last year's trendiest products, like Coconut Cult coconut yogurt, are now available storewide at prices that make them a little more accessible to the average shopper, especially those who know the best ways to save extra money on Target groceries. All together, we have 14 new Target food products that are worth picking up to start the new year, and you may just find a new favorite in the process.
Ayoh! Original Mayo Sando Sauce
Ayoh! Mayo launched in 2024 as the brainchild of popular chef and cookbook author Molly Baz. After beginning as an online-only brand, the surrounding hype has pushed it onto Target shelves. While pricey at just under $10, it has big name fans like Kenji-Lopez Alt singing its praises. If you want to mix it up, there are more unique flavors like hot giardinayo and dill pickle also coming to Target this month as well.
Bronco Breakfast Bagels
A brand-new Target-exclusive, Bronco Bagels looks to satisfy the nation's current all-encompassing desire for protein-packed meals at breakfast. Available in both turkey sausage and turkey bacon varieties, the new Bronco Bagels come two to a pack at just over $7. The turkey bacon, egg, and cheese version boasts 15 grams of protein, while the turkey sausage, egg, and cheese variety offers 21 per sandwich.
Back to Nature Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Back to Nature is a brand focused on plant-based and non-GMO snacks, featuring a whole line of cookies coming to Target this month. Reviews of the brand have been shocked at how great they taste from something pushing itself as a healthy alternative to more processed cookies. At around $5 a box, they aren't much pricier than other cookie options. If you're looking for a new go-to cookie brand in 2026, these might be it.
Magic Spoon Classic Marshmallows Protein Cereal
Magic Spoon has been stocked at Target for a while now, and fans will be excited to hear that it's expanding its lineup of nostalgic flavors with a new marshmallow option seemingly cribbing from Lucky Charms that also chases the protein trend. Priced at just under $9, this Magic Spoon option offers breakfast cereal eaters 12 grams of protein per serving, with a minimal amount of added sugar. It's a great choice for cereal-heads who are also watching what they eat.
RYZE Dark Roast Mushroom Coffee
Another sign of Target's increasing focus on health and wellness brands, RYZE has been one of the biggest names in the mushroom coffee trend. Made with six different mushrooms, RYZE promises more energy and focus than normal coffee, without the crash — although some options still contain some caffeine. Options start at around $18 for 20 instant coffee packets.
Good & Gather Bronze Cut Orzo
Not every new rollout needs to be a fancy new brand, and Target is just as focused on expanding its popular Good & Gather store brand. Orzo works in tons of great recipes as a simple stand-in for rice, whether you are stuffing peppers or making a salad. Now that a bag is available for just a few dollars at Target, there's no better time to expand your pasta repertoire.
Coconut Cult Organic Original Coconut Yogurt
Coconut Cult is a brand of dairy-free coconut yogurt that took TikTok by storm in 2025, promising both a great-tasting alternative to dairy yogurt and a probiotic-packed ingredient that's great for gut health. While we don't know about all the health claims, Coconut Cult tastes great and contains live cultures. Running for just around $10 for an eight-ounce jar, it's worth trying out. If you like it, Target stocks other flavors now too.
Lindt Dubai Style Milk Chocolate Stick
Speaking of viral trends, there was no hotter snack or flavor last year than Dubai chocolate. The combo of crunchy pistachio and chocolate is a sensation, but some have been understandably put off by the high price. In fact, some of the best Dubai chocolate bars cost nearly $20. Now chocolate stalwart Lindt is rolling out its own copycat at a far more reasonable price of about $6 per bar. So, if you haven't gotten a taste of Dubai chocolate, this is your chance.
Good & Gather No Stir Creamy Almond Butter
For any lover of almond butter, this is almost a godsend. While delicious, almond butter is usually far more expensive than peanut butter, with many options topping $10 a jar. To the rescue comes Good & Gather, with a 12-ounce jar of no sir almond butter for only $5. A stir-to-enjoy version is also available.
Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia Sweet Cream
Starbucks' sweet cream lineup of coffee creamers at Target expands with this new nutty flavor. The original white chocolate macadamia debuted at the stores back in 2023, and despite becoming a quick favorite, it has remained a limited time offering. But now, you can bring this one home for around $5 to satisfy your craving.
Good & Gather Frozen Southwest Chicken Mini Egg Rolls
Southwestern egg rolls are a longtime favorite, but it's a flavor combo that lends itself easily to more affordable frozen copycats. Enter Good & Gather, with a 9-pack of mini egg rolls for just over $6. Filled with chicken, red pepper, corn, and black beans, all you'll need to complete the experience is your own homemade creamy avocado sauce for dipping.
Oreo Reese's Peanut Buttery Creme
This may not be a Target exclusive, but it is a no-brainer. You may be dubious about the endless supply of new Oreo flavors every year, but this one seems like a clear home run, as the crunchy chocolate cookie is a natural match for Reese's peanut butter filling. Oreo and Reese's fans should grab them for just under $6 at Target while they can, because special Oreo flavors are always limited time only.
Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic Moscow Mule
Athletic Brewing is the current face of the growing non-alcoholic beer world, and now the successful brand is expanding into pre-made, non-alcoholic cocktails. The Moscow Mule flavor is being joined at Target by a non-alcoholic paloma as well, with both being sold at $11 for a four pack of 12-ounce cans. A perfect option for any of you working through a dry January.
Pop-Tarts Protein Frosted Slammin' Strawberry
If protein is the macro of the moment, we couldn't help but include this Target offering. It will always be a stretch to call Pop-Tarts health food, but the brand sure is trying with a new lineup promising 10 grams of protein per tart. The new Protein Pop-Tarts come in eight packs for $4 at Target and claim to taste the same as the classic version.