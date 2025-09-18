16 Elegant Orzo Recipes To Elevate Your Dinner Routine
Pasta and rice might be regulars in your dinner rotation, bringing that all-important carb element to your plate. But, there's another satisfying staple that deserves just as much recognition. Enter orzo — an elegant alternative to the classics that's equally delicious and versatile. At first glance, orzo looks undeniably rice-like in appearance. But, it's in fact a type of pasta that's been cut into small, grain-like pieces. Typically made with durum wheat, semolina flour, and water, orzo can be cooked much like pasta, by boiling it in salted water until perfectly al dente. Its small size makes it quick to cook, and ideal for tossing into salads, soups, and casseroles, where it adds a moreish chewy bite and plenty of sustenance.
If orzo isn't something you already tend to cook with, we highly recommend giving it a try. And what better place to start than with one of our flavor-packed, tried-and-tested recipes. In this line-up, there's everything from refreshing salads to cozy soups and convenient one-pot meals, so no matter the occasion, there's an orzo dish to suit it.
1-Pot Baked Fish With Lemon and Orzo
There's so much to love about a one-pot meal, and this one ticks all the boxes. It's quick, easy, and packed with hearty ingredients. Here, orzo is the perfect accompaniment to the tender, flaky cod fillets, and the savory broth is infused with garlic and lemon for a fresh, Mediterranean-inspired flavor. You'll start the dish off on the stovetop, then transfer it to the oven to bake, before sprinkling the top with crumbled feta and fresh herbs to serve.
Easy Vegan Orzo Salad With a Dijon Twist
This easy, vegan-friendly salad is packed with vibrant colors and bright flavors, and it's perfect for making in a big batch and enjoying for lunches throughout the week. First, you'll boil the orzo until tender, then let it cool. The salad elements include crunchy bell peppers, briny black olives, earthy artichoke hearts, and peppery arugula, and everything is tossed together with a simple mustard-garlic vinaigrette for the ultimate tangy, aromatic finish.
Mediterranean Orzo
Ready in just 15 minutes, this wholesome salad is bursting with Mediterranean goodness. To the cooked and drained orzo, we add diced roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and shredded kale, along with a good glug of olive oil, a sprinkling of salt and pepper, and a handful of crumbled feta cheese. The result is a wonderfully nutritious dish that's full of satisfying textures and sweet-tart flavors, that'll transport you to somewhere sunnier with each bite.
Marry Me Italian Sausage and Orzo Soup
When it's chilly outside, nothing beats a steaming bowl of soup, and this creamy sausage and orzo dish certainly brings the cozy vibes. The crumbled Italian sausage injects heaps of savory flavor here, while onion and garlic amp up the aromatic depth. The combination of tomato paste and sun-dried tomatoes gives the spicy, herby broth a tangy edge, and cream and Parmesan add an extra dose of richness. Unlike many soups, this dish really feels like a complete meal by itself.
Chicken Orzo Salad With Lemon and Dill
This zesty creation isn't your average leafy salad. It's a far heartier medley of succulent chicken, al dente orzo, and a creamy, citrusy dressing. To inject them with as much flavor as possible, the diced chicken breasts are first marinated with yogurt, lemon zest, and dill, before being pan-fried to tender perfection. Then, it's a simple case of tossing the meat with cooked orzo and more of that flavorful marinade to create a delightfully wholesome lunch or side dish.
1-Pot Greek Chicken Drumsticks and Orzo
Creamy, herby, and made in one pot, this Greek chicken dish feels elevated and is wonderfully easy to prepare. Step one is searing the chicken drumsticks until golden brown all over, then crafting a warming broth with shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine, and mustard. As the seared chicken and orzo simmer in the broth, along with tender artichoke hearts, they absorb the rich, savory flavors, with everything coming together to create a gloriously comforting, weeknight-approved dinner.
Lemony Chicken Orzo Soup
A nourishing recipe enhanced with the brightness of citrus, this lemon chicken orzo soup is the perfect solution for busy winter evenings. The base is a classic combination of sauteed onions, carrots, celery, and garlic, to which you'll add chicken broth, herbs, shredded cooked chicken, and orzo. After just 15 minutes of simmering, it gets a final lemony boost in the form of both juice and zest. Try serving it with a slice or two of your favorite crusty bread.
Chickpea Orzo Soup
This healthful creation is entirely plant-based and gets a protein boost from the addition of chickpeas. It's super hearty, and orzo makes it altogether more filling, transforming it into a well-rounded, complete meal. Once you've sauteed the base veggies, you'll stir in garlic and herbs, then top the pot up with veg broth, which the orzo and chickpeas will simmer in. A final dollop of white miso gives the soup a real umami richness that's balanced perfectly with a squeeze of zesty lemon.
Feta and Orzo-Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed peppers are an excellent choice when you want to make something that looks impressive but still has a fuss-free approach. Here, orzo serves as the hearty filling for vibrant roasted red bell peppers, in a dish that's light yet loaded with fresh flavors. To make the filling, the cooked orzo is combined with a simple balsamic vinaigrette, along with fresh basil, oregano, tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese. Once you've spooned this into the tender roasted pepper halves, top everything off with an elegant sprinkling of crunchy pine nuts.
Baked Jambalaya-Ish Orzo and Meatballs
Serving equally well as a weeknight family dinner and a dinner party centerpiece, this spicy jambalaya-style orzo dish perfectly balances indulgence and nourishment. The meatballs are made from scratch with a Cajun-spiced ground chicken mixture, then browned all over and baked in the sauce for maximum flavor. The brothy, tomatoey base features peppers, onions, and garlic, with a good sprinkling of Cajun seasoning warming everything up. Orzo brings its signature satisfying bite.
Slow Cooker Cornish Hens and Orzo
A sophisticated alternative to your typical roast chicken, Cornish hens boast tender, succulent meat and come in a smaller, easy-to-cook package. In this recipe, they're paired with creamy orzo, and with everything made in the slow cooker, this rustic dish requires minimal prep. Just stuff the hens with shallot and garlic, add them to the pot with a lemon and herb-infused broth, and leave the slow cooker to work its magic. You'll add the orzo towards the end of the cook time for the perfect al dente result.
Crock Pot Greek Lemon Chicken and Orzo
Another hassle-free slow cooker dish, this Greek-inspired lemon chicken and orzo is full of bold flavors. Both pan-searing and slow-cooking the chicken gives it the most wonderful golden yet fall-apart-tender texture, and the medley of aromatics and herbs in the broth makes the meat taste even more incredible. The trusty orzo also does an amazing job of soaking up all of that savory richness, and add-ins like sun-dried tomatoes, fresh dill, and Kalamata olives bring a tasty burst of color.
One-Pan Cheesy Orzo Bake
With its mouthwatering cheesy topping, this 30-minute dinner is ultra-comforting and sure to please a crowd. It begins with sauteed garlic, to which you'll add crushed tomatoes, orzo, oregano, and a splash of water. As it simmers away, the orzo absorbs all of that wonderful, tangy, herby flavor, creating a saucy base that's ready for topping with a generous layer of melty mozzarella cheese. This one's great served with a fresh side salad, some steamed greens, or a slice of crusty garlic bread.
Honey Mustard Salmon and Orzo Bake
Honey and mustard are an irresistible pairing, and they're a fitting match for rich, flaky salmon in this unique orzo dish. There's no need for standing over the stovetop here, because the oven does the work for you, with the veggies, fish, orzo, and creamy broth all baked together in the same dish. The honey mustard is spread atop the fish, injecting it with a delightful sweet-tangy taste, and followed by a pretzel-panko topping for a crunchy finishing touch.
Chicken Souvlaki and Orzo
In this fresh and flavorful recipe, cooked orzo forms the base of a refreshing salad with cucumber, onion, feta, olives, and herbs, all tossed in a garlic and herb-infused vinaigrette. This is served with marinated and pan-fried chicken breast pieces, and a creamy yogurt, dill, and mint sauce, for a souvlaki-style plateful of goodness. Feel free to switch out the chicken for an alternative protein source if desired, such as salmon, steak, or even firm tofu.
Spicy Italian Wedding Soup
This classic Italian orzo soup blends an array of wholesome ingredients, including carrots, celery, onion, and spinach. The spicy Italian sausage links have their casings removed before they're rolled into pleasing little meatballs and simmered in the broth, where they release tons of rich, savory deliciousness. Finished with spinach and fresh herbs, the soup is ready to serve in just 25 minutes, perhaps as a light dinner or comforting appetizer.
