16 Elegant Orzo Recipes To Elevate Your Dinner Routine

Pasta and rice might be regulars in your dinner rotation, bringing that all-important carb element to your plate. But, there's another satisfying staple that deserves just as much recognition. Enter orzo — an elegant alternative to the classics that's equally delicious and versatile. At first glance, orzo looks undeniably rice-like in appearance. But, it's in fact a type of pasta that's been cut into small, grain-like pieces. Typically made with durum wheat, semolina flour, and water, orzo can be cooked much like pasta, by boiling it in salted water until perfectly al dente. Its small size makes it quick to cook, and ideal for tossing into salads, soups, and casseroles, where it adds a moreish chewy bite and plenty of sustenance.

If orzo isn't something you already tend to cook with, we highly recommend giving it a try. And what better place to start than with one of our flavor-packed, tried-and-tested recipes. In this line-up, there's everything from refreshing salads to cozy soups and convenient one-pot meals, so no matter the occasion, there's an orzo dish to suit it.