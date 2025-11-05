Try This Easy High-Protein Breakfast That Starts With A Bowl Of Plain Oatmeal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When foodies think of a high-protein breakfast, savory options probably come to mind. But, for folks who prefer a sweeter, lighter taste first thing in the morning, the protein department is a happily wide-ranging arena. For vegetarian eaters, there are also plant-based sources of protein, which often come with more accompanying fiber than animal protein (bonus points for gut health and feeling fuller longer). One such plant-based, protein-packed powerhouse is our strawberry overnight oats recipe.

Overnight oats are the ultimate make-ahead meal for busy weekday mornings. With our strawberry version, those utilitarian oats get a flavorful, well-rounded upgrade that beats a packaged protein bar scarfed while driving. All the prep work happens the night (or a couple of nights) before, sparing precious minutes during the early morning rush, and that hands-on prep work is minimal (think five minutes or less).

To make our scrumptious, nutritionally impactful strawberry overnight oats, simply mix raw rolled oats, milk, Greek yogurt, chopped fresh strawberries, strawberry jam, honey, and vanilla extract in a spacious mixing bowl. Then, scoop the mixture into a large lidded container or Mason jar to chill in the fridge overnight, or for at least six hours. For larger batches, we recommend multiple 8-ounce Mason jars, like these ones by Verones on Amazon, for easily transportable, grab-and-go, single-serve portioning. During its time in the fridge, those oats soak up the moisture components, hydrating and absorbing the bright berry flavors.