For A Unique Spin On Overnight Oats, Take Inspiration From A Popular Drink

Here at Tasting Table, we're proud proponents of an unexpected overnight oats combo. Today, we're shining the spotlight on one avant-garde flavor idea to make your overnight oats less boring – and it stars an ingredient that tea-lovers might already have stocked in their pantries: matcha. Matcha powder can work wonders in non-bevy recipes, like this matcha pudding with sweet red bean paste, or this matcha strawberry tiramisu, and it totally belongs in your breakfast rotation.

For the uninitiated, matcha is a highly concentrated tea ground into a superfine powder with a vibrant green pigment. Its unique tasting profile offers a distinctive earthy nuttiness and slightly bitter grassiness, often served with a touch of sugar or sweetened milk for a balancing touch.

To incorporate that irreplaceable matcha flavor into your overnight oats, simply blend a scoop of matcha powder directly into the measured milk for hydrating your oats; add any other liquid elements (such as maple syrup or vanilla extract) to the blender during this step, as well. In lieu of a blender, you could also use an immersion blender, or a small ceramic bowl and a bamboo matcha whisk (like this one by Jul Wind brand, $9.99 per two-pack on Amazon). Roughly one teaspoon of matcha powder is the right amount per serving (½ cup of dry rolled oats), but feel free to bump that up to 1 ½ teaspoons if you prefer a stronger matcha flavor. As the oats absorb the flavorful liquid, they'll take on the cheerful pigment alongside.