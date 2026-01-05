This Unexpected Overnight Oats Combo Is Seriously Delicious

Overnight oats are a powerhouse breakfast. Packed with fiber and whole grains, oats not only help you feel full for longer, but they can also prevent sugar spikes and lower cholesterol levels. And when you soak them overnight, they become easier to digest, and even more beneficial enzymes are released. That said, plain old overnight oats can get boring, and a lot of the usual combinations, like chocolate and nut butter, are a little overdone. But there is one unexpected add-in that can help freshen things up: grated carrot.

It might sound a bit odd, but the grated carrot adds texture to the oats and provides more moisture and some natural sweetness. Think of it like carrot cake, but in overnight oat form. When it's mixed with the oats, Greek yogurt, and some spices, the taste of the vegetable is almost masked, but the freshness is still there.

You only need about one carrot, or ¼ cup of grated carrot, as well as a little natural sweetener like maple syrup. We love to add some vanilla extract and chopped pecans to our carrot cake overnight oats, too, and for spices, we use cinnamon and ginger. You can use any milk to bring everything together, and they taste even better topped off with a bit of almond butter after setting.