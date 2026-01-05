This Unexpected Overnight Oats Combo Is Seriously Delicious
Overnight oats are a powerhouse breakfast. Packed with fiber and whole grains, oats not only help you feel full for longer, but they can also prevent sugar spikes and lower cholesterol levels. And when you soak them overnight, they become easier to digest, and even more beneficial enzymes are released. That said, plain old overnight oats can get boring, and a lot of the usual combinations, like chocolate and nut butter, are a little overdone. But there is one unexpected add-in that can help freshen things up: grated carrot.
It might sound a bit odd, but the grated carrot adds texture to the oats and provides more moisture and some natural sweetness. Think of it like carrot cake, but in overnight oat form. When it's mixed with the oats, Greek yogurt, and some spices, the taste of the vegetable is almost masked, but the freshness is still there.
You only need about one carrot, or ¼ cup of grated carrot, as well as a little natural sweetener like maple syrup. We love to add some vanilla extract and chopped pecans to our carrot cake overnight oats, too, and for spices, we use cinnamon and ginger. You can use any milk to bring everything together, and they taste even better topped off with a bit of almond butter after setting.
Mix up your carrot cake overnight oats with add-ins
If you want some crunch in your overnight oats, add some more nuts or seeds to the mix. The nuts will taste freshest if you use them to top the oats, whereas soaking them with the oats will lead to a softer result. Chia or flax seeds will help load up your breakfast with even more nutrients and thicken the mixture further.
Some orange zest will also add a brightness that combines well with the carrots, and shredded coconut is a great option if you're a fan. Dried fruit, like raisins, dates, or apricots, also adds a nice chew. You can change up the spices — nutmeg is delicious, as is pumpkin pie spice.
If you want to eat the oats warm, you can pop them in the microwave for a few seconds or cook them on the stove to soften the carrots. If you don't have time for any of it, add a little grated carrot to a ready-to-make overnight oat mix. Either way, you'll get your dose of vitamin A for the day.