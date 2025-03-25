9 Ready-To-Make Overnight Oat Mixes, Ranked

Overnight oats began trending on social media a few years ago and have only continued gaining traction. It's a growth that the food industry doesn't see slowing down as restaurants are even starting to add their own spin on the nutritious breakfast option to menus. And for so many good reasons!

Oats are high in fiber, which almost all Americans are lacking. They are a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals and are high in protein — something almost every part of our bodies needs. Oats supposedly have beneficial impacts on blood sugar management, improving gut health, lowering cholesterol, decreasing certain cancer risks, and aiding in weight loss. And the flavor options are seemingly endless.

But you don't have to visit a restaurant for such a beneficial breakfast. The best overnight oats are extremely easy to make at home, and it's even easier when you look at all the flavorful mix options that are available, which is exactly what I did. I put these mixes to the test with flavor, texture, and nutritional benefits in mind, hoping to find something that I wouldn't mind adding to my daily diet. Surprisingly, I found more than I was looking for.

