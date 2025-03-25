9 Ready-To-Make Overnight Oat Mixes, Ranked
Overnight oats began trending on social media a few years ago and have only continued gaining traction. It's a growth that the food industry doesn't see slowing down as restaurants are even starting to add their own spin on the nutritious breakfast option to menus. And for so many good reasons!
Oats are high in fiber, which almost all Americans are lacking. They are a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals and are high in protein — something almost every part of our bodies needs. Oats supposedly have beneficial impacts on blood sugar management, improving gut health, lowering cholesterol, decreasing certain cancer risks, and aiding in weight loss. And the flavor options are seemingly endless.
But you don't have to visit a restaurant for such a beneficial breakfast. The best overnight oats are extremely easy to make at home, and it's even easier when you look at all the flavorful mix options that are available, which is exactly what I did. I put these mixes to the test with flavor, texture, and nutritional benefits in mind, hoping to find something that I wouldn't mind adding to my daily diet. Surprisingly, I found more than I was looking for.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc. for sampling.
9. Proper Good apple cinnamon oats
The thing I like about Proper Good overnight oats is that they come in a handy little single-serving pack. So, if you are new to overnight oats or want to sample some varieties, this is a very easy, affordable option to try out.
The apple cinnamon mix is packed with 15 grams of whey protein and made with organic oats. It was as simple as any other to make and only took ⅓ cup of milk, which made these the smallest portions out of the group and definitely one you will need a spoon to eat. However, that small portion did include very large chunks of apple and very large oats. Although I didn't think I would like the apple chunks, they had a lovely flavor, and the texture was perfect. But while the flavor of the apples was great, the overall oat mix left a bit of a powdery aftertaste in my mouth. And compared to the other overnight oats, I was left wanting more from this.
Proper Good overnight oats are available online, including on Amazon, and at Walmart locations across the country. The oat mixes start at about $3 a serving.
8. Kreatures of Habit Meal One maple caramel oats
Staying in the maple cinnamon realm, I chose the maple caramel variety from Kreatures of Habit. I feel this particular product is geared more toward athletes than just the average person, which makes sense given that these oats were created by self-proclaimed "fitness junkie" Michael Chernow. It had a powdery taste to it that reminded me of protein powder shakes. If I was training or had a hardcore daily workout regimen, this would be perfect, as it comes packed with 30 grams of protein, prebiotics and probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D3, chia seeds (which double down on the benefits of oats and up the ante on heart health and much-needed minerals), flaxseed (which throw some great omega-3's into the mix), and pumpkin seeds. But for someone just wanting a simple, nutritious breakfast, I don't think this is what I want in an overnight oat mix.
I wasn't surprised that after adding ¾ cups of milk, this packed mix was thick and in desperate need of a spoon. The most noticeable addition to the mix is the pumpkin seeds, which I didn't find in any of the other mixes. And while I was initially wary, I found the seeds actually added a nice chewy texture to the oats. However, the immediate taste on my palate was overly sweet, to the point that I couldn't really sense which ingredient the sweetness originated from at first. On the second bite, I was definitely able to catch the maple flavor.
You can get Kreatures of Habit overnight oats for around $5.50 a serving for a one-time purchase or by subscription (which lowers the per-serving price) via its website. It is also available on Amazon.
7. Molly & You apple crisp oats
The first thing I noticed about the Molly & You oat mix was the lovely aromatic smell of baked apples. And this not only hits when you open the package but makes a second appearance the morning after the oats sit.
Needing ¾ cups of milk, this oat mix provided a nice, thick consistency. It contains flax seeds for additional nutrition and is very appetizing. The apple essence and elements of cinnamon on the first bite almost erupt in the mouth. Sadly, I found that apple taste to be a tad on the perfumy side. There is only a hint of sweetness to it. And overall, I felt the flavor profile was missing something. Personally, I wanted to add a bit of vanilla and maybe a touch of brown sugar. Molly & You overnight oats are about $3 to $5 per serving and are available through Amazon, Walmart, and Runnings retailers as well as online.
6. Oat Day cinnamon roll oats
Oat Day amps up its overnight oat mix with collagen, chia seeds, and what it calls "superfoods" like teton cocoa, deglet noor dates, ceylon cinnamon, and coconut milk. This mix gives the option of adding 8 ounces of milk for a shake or 4 ounces for a bowl serving. I went for the shake option and found that it was definitely thin enough to drink. Thinner than most of the others, it still deserved a bit of chewing. And the chia seeds added a nice snap to the texture.
There was a pleasant cinnamon roll sweetness and flavor to the mix, but there was also an odd savory flavor that I couldn't put my finger on. Even after looking back at the ingredient list, I wondered if the taste was from something I wasn't incredibly familiar with. Was the date powder giving off a molasses vibe, or possibly the monk fruit? Regardless of what it is, it doesn't make the oats unappetizing or unpalatable, just a bit surprising with every mouthful. It's just that one aspect that doesn't seem to fit. The mixes are available on Amazon and on the Oat Day website for around $4 to $5 per serving.
5. Purely Elizabeth vanilla pecan oats
For extra nutritional benefit, Purely Elizabeth amps up its organic overnight oats with collagen, flaxseed, and chia seeds. The vanilla pecan mix calls for a ½ cup of milk and produces a consistency that leans more towards a shake, which is not uncommon in overnight oats. There are many textures you will find in these types of oats, but you can generally tailor the consistency to your personal tastes once you've found a product and flavor you enjoy.
I found the flavor of these oats very subtle but pleasing. The vanilla was there. A subtle cinnamon flavor made for a warm and traditional addition, and the pecans came through in both taste and texture. As far as flavor, these overnight oats had a very clean aesthetic that I didn't find in the other oats — smooth, silky, and finite on the tongue, palate, and stomach. It was something that I felt enhanced the overall pleasure of the product.
There is a nice texture from both the oats and the pecans when you chew. While filling, there was not a heaviness to these oats. It would be nice if it had just a little more to the flavor, taking what is there and amping it up a notch by adding a bit more sweetness and vanilla. However, I do feel these oats have a humble healthiness I would enjoy having in my diet. Starting at around $1 per serving, Purely Elizabeth is the most affordable of the options and is available online, such as on Amazon, and on many different retail shelves.
4. Naked Oats cinnamon roll flavored
Naked Oats are high in protein and contain grass-fed whey. With two heaping scoopfuls and 8 ounces of milk, this is the biggest portion of oats in the bunch. The consistency makes it very easy to take on the go. And there aren't a lot of bells and whistles as far as texture. While the oats are plump, almost everything else seems to have been blended into the mix.
The taste is highly delightful as the oats hold rich flavors of cinnamon, butter, and vanilla — true to the cinnamon roll flavor. However, I feel like it is a portion size that could be difficult to finish despite being so appetizing. It is very filling and would leave me feeling as if I had eaten a very large breakfast — something I don't know I want to do every day. And while you could simply just make half of the serving, you would also be taking away half of the nutritional benefits, whereas the other oats were able to deliver in a smaller portion.
Naked Oats come in a large tub and start at around $2.50 per serving. The product is available on Amazon or through the Naked Nutrition website.
3. Oath Oats maple roasted almond
Oath Oats are vegan-friendly and free of refined sugars. Additionally, the packaging itself and the ingredients are sustainably sourced and made. Oath Oats also supports the No Kid Hungry organization, which is something that makes you feel good on many levels.
With a ½ cup of milk, this mix produces a thinner texture that allows for an on-the-go, chewy drink. At first taste, I was reminded of a freshly baked oatmeal cookie. The oats flavor is at the very forefront, but not in a bad way. The almonds lend both a nice texture and flavor. And while it first delivers a delicious taste, it fades quicker than I would have liked.
Oath Oats come in a convenient resealable bag and start at around $2 per serving. The oats are available online through the website, or you can find its other flavors on Amazon. They are also on the shelves at all Hy-Vee grocery locations if you happen to be near one.
2. Dozy Oats cinnamon and brown sugar oats
Dozy Oats comes packed with chia seeds for added nutrition. Those who package the products are persons with disabilities, veterans, wounded warriors, and the economically disadvantaged, as Dozy Oats works with CW Resources to provide this type of employment. So, this is another overnight oat that can make you feel good inside and out.
With ⅔ of a cup of milk needed, these oats definitely require the use of a spoon. The consistency is nice and thick, with the style and taste reminiscent of the thick Quaker oats I had as a kid. I was completely blown away by the flavor, and that was before I realized there were only four ingredients. Adding to the tasty texture is the nice snap of the chia seeds, making this an all-around oat I could easily eat every day. Normally, that would be all you need to earn the number one spot, but even as great as Dozy Oats is, the flavor of the oat mix in the first place just blew every competitor straight out of the shaker!
Dozy Oats costs between $3 and $4 depending on if you make a one-time-only purchase or set up a subscription on the website. It's also found on Amazon.
1. Oats Overnight salted toffee oats
The variety of flavors this employee-owned business offers far surpasses any other brand I found. Plus, the oats are rich in fiber, flaxseed, chia seeds, real fruit, and a custom protein blend. The mix allows you to add 8 ounces of milk for a shake or 4 ounces for a bowl. I went with the shake variety, which delivered a very mid-range consistency of a drink that left something to chew on, primarily oats.
The salted toffee mix offered a rich, sweet maple flavor that lasted throughout the entire bite and even lingered in the aftertaste. I was also more than happy to discover that I could taste the browned butter that was promised on the package. The flavor of these oats blew all the others out of the water and had me clambering back to the website to review all the flavors Oats Overnight offered again. While the other overnight oats may have tasted good, Oats Overnight is simply beyond wonderful. I don't have a food subscription anywhere and rarely purchase prepackaged foods that I can make myself, but Oats Overnight has got my number. There is just no way I could recreate what it has to offer as far as flavor, nutrition, and price. I don't think I'd even want to try.
Despite not having some of the extras I found in other mixes (like collagen), I would be more than happy to add my own benefits to these oats. On its website, an Oats Overnight 16-meal, one-time order starts at around $3.75 per serving and decreases the more servings it contains per subscription.
Methodology
The oat mixes I tried all contained a maple/cinnamon flavor profile for comparison purposes. You'll need to get most of them online instead of heading to your local grocery store and possibly choose a subscription for the most value.
All of the overnight oat mixes have the same basic prep and allow you to choose what to add — milk variations, water, or even yogurt. None of them take over five minutes to make, and the overnight oats just have to sit for a few hours before they're ready. Even after that, they don't have to be consumed the very next morning, as most of them will be fine for a day or two in the fridge. While the textures of the oats I sampled vary, none are unpleasing and could easily change by adding more or less liquid based on personal preference.
I was surprised the oat mixes included the same basic nutritional benefits, which are tremendous on their own. But many also included more, like flaxseed, chia, and collagen. These extra additions definitely bumped contenders to higher places on the rankings. Beyond that, many of these companies seemingly care about the environment, employees, and customers, though that one factor didn't put any contender over the edge. Many of the rankings came down to small factors mentioned in their respective review.