What Makes Pistachios Such A Unique And Healthy Nut, According To A Nutritionist
Pistachios certainly stand out for their distinct green color and half open shell. What isn't so obvious from their appearance is that these nuts have some unique nutritional benefits. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, nutritionist Alison Ellis highlighted five of the best nuts to eat from a health perspective – and pistachios made the list. "Pistachios provide healthy fats, fiber, and protein, which support heart health and help regulate blood sugar levels," said Ellis. She went on to point out that, "Pistachios are rich in antioxidants, including lutein and zeaxanthin, which are especially beneficial for eye health."
Compared to other popular types of nuts, pistachios are both lower in calories and higher in protein than most — second only to almonds for the protein content. Pistachios are also rich in polyphenols and tocopherols, antioxidants that prevent cell damage and are linked to a reduced risk of cancer. Eating pistachios has been shown to reduce levels of bad cholesterol in the blood, lower blood pressure, and contribute to the health of your blood vessels. But, what's truly unique about pistachios is that they are the only nut considered a complete protein – meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids the body can't produce.
The best way to eat pistachios
With all these nutrients on offer, it might be tempting just to munch your way through a bag of pistachios — but pairing them with other foods can help you get the most out of them. For example, nutritionist Alison Ellis told Tasting Table that she enjoys using chopped pistachios as a crunchy coating for fish, but this can be applied to any protein — be it chicken or even tofu. The pistachios help to add healthy fats and fiber to lean protein for a more balanced meal.
A 2014 study published in the journal, Diabates Care, found that pistachios can help to prevent glucose spikes when eaten alongside carbohydrates. That makes them the perfect topping for a balanced grain bowl, as the fiber from the pistachios can slow the carbohydrate absorption while providing that all important crunch. For a similar texture and nutrition boost, you can try adding pistachios to salads, as Miriam Hahn does in her summer tomato and blackberry salad recipe.
Ellis also mentioned her love for adding pistachios to homemade energy balls — specifically when they're paired with tart, dried cranberries. Michelle Bottalico's low-carb date and pistachio bites recipe opts for an alternative dried fruit, but the combo can be replicated in other dishes too. For instance, you could substitute chopped pistachios in Michelle McGlinn's cranberry and pecan chicken salad for extra protein.