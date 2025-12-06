What Makes Pistachios Such A Unique And Healthy Nut, According To A Nutritionist

With all these nutrients on offer, it might be tempting just to munch your way through a bag of pistachios — but pairing them with other foods can help you get the most out of them. For example, nutritionist Alison Ellis told Tasting Table that she enjoys using chopped pistachios as a crunchy coating for fish, but this can be applied to any protein — be it chicken or even tofu. The pistachios help to add healthy fats and fiber to lean protein for a more balanced meal.

A 2014 study published in the journal, Diabates Care, found that pistachios can help to prevent glucose spikes when eaten alongside carbohydrates. That makes them the perfect topping for a balanced grain bowl, as the fiber from the pistachios can slow the carbohydrate absorption while providing that all important crunch. For a similar texture and nutrition boost, you can try adding pistachios to salads, as Miriam Hahn does in her summer tomato and blackberry salad recipe.

Ellis also mentioned her love for adding pistachios to homemade energy balls — specifically when they're paired with tart, dried cranberries. Michelle Bottalico's low-carb date and pistachio bites recipe opts for an alternative dried fruit, but the combo can be replicated in other dishes too. For instance, you could substitute chopped pistachios in Michelle McGlinn's cranberry and pecan chicken salad for extra protein.