10 Things People Miss About Old-School Panera Bread

Let's not beat around the bush: Panera Bread has had a rough time of it lately. Even one-time loyal customers will probably agree that there are some things that you should just avoid ordering when you do go to Panera, and honestly, it's a surprisingly long list. That's not a great look for any restaurant, but it wasn't always this way.

Have you ever wondered what it was like to eat at the original Panera? Sure, a commitment to clean ingredients was always in the mission statement, but overall, things looked pretty different. Panera was a huge deal when it took off, occupying a unique spot that didn't see it going head-to-head with a competitor in the way that, say, McDonald's and Burger King square off. You'd think that would help set it up for lasting success, but more people seem to prefer the Panera of ye olde times than the Panera of today. So, what exactly happened?

Let's take a look at what's changed with the chain and what folks wish would come back. For those who remember old-school Panera, this might be a bit of a bummer. There are a lot of things that just aren't the same, and it just goes to show that change isn't always for the better.