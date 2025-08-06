The Popular Drinks Not Included With Panera's Sip Club Membership

The Unlimited Sip Club is a great program if you're a frequent Panera visitor. You can easily sign up for this membership online, in-person at the ordering kiosks, or within the app. However, you can only create an account if you're a current member of Panera's free MyPanera rewards program. But all new members can get a few months of Unlimited Sip Club membership for free if they sign up during a promotional period, so if you're on the fence about subscribing, be on the lookout for those.

Along with getting unlimited access to over 20 drinks, you get a bunch of other perks as well. The biggest one is a waived delivery fee. As long as your order is at least $10, before fees and taxes, you'll never have to pay for delivery when you place an online order with your account. You'll also get exclusive deals on select Saturdays, discounts on popular Panera menu items, and a bonus birthday reward. Panera estimates you'll save over $100 a month if you frequently use its membership — and since it costs around $15 a month, you'll be saving money if you even order more than five basic drinks a month from Panera.

Whether you're craving one of Panera's many sandwiches or want a bowl of broccoli cheddar soup, you can still earn rewards if you decide to use your sip club membership. You just have to make a purchase. However, if you only want to get a drink that's covered by the subscription, you won't be able to earn any rewards because it doesn't count as a purchase. So to redeem a drink, login to your account, click the reward that says "Unlimited Sip Club National," and select the drink you want before checkout. You can also use your phone number or MyPanera card at the register or kiosk. Now you're ready to enjoy unlimited drinks all month long.