10 Historic Restaurants That Became Pop-Culture Landmarks
Hollywood films are often set in fictional locations that fans wish were real. Whether it be the Three Broomsticks from Harry Potter or Oga's Cantina from Star Wars, it's always a bit of a bummer when these places don't actually exist. However, it's all the more exciting when you find out that a film's setting isn't fictional after all.
Over the years, some of the United States' most iconic restaurants have been featured in film and television, and the best part is that you can actually dine at them. These historic eateries have been around for decades, with many acting as the location for major world events, high-level business deals, and elite parties. Some of the most memorable scenes in the film industry have been shot at America's oldest restaurants. Whether you want to immerse yourself in the world of "Twin Peaks" at Twede's Cafe, with cherry pie and coffee, or you've always wanted to reenact the finale of "The Sopranos" at Holsten's with some fried onion rings, these establishments have stood the test of time and welcome film fanatics and locals alike.
Katz's Delicatessen
In an ever-evolving New York food scene, where popular restaurants pop up just as quickly as they can fade back into obscurity, there are a handful of spots that have stood the test of time. One such spot is the iconic Katz's Delicatessen. Not only is Katz's the oldest deli in the U.S., but it's also one of the most famous eateries in New York City. Katz's Deli first opened over a century ago, back in 1888. The deli soon became a neighborhood staple, serving up classic New York-style Jewish deli cuisine to families around the Lower East Side.
Katz's Deli was a well-respected NYC spot for decades, but when the 1989 rom-com "When Harry Met Sally" debuted, featuring an iconic scene at Kat'z and immortalziing the line, "I'll have what she's having," the deli officially cemented itself in pop-culture history. One of the most beloved menu items at Katz's is its pastrami sandwich on rye bread. The deli cures its pastrami and corned beef for up to 30 days, and its sandwiches are stacked to the brim with juicy meat. If you want to recreate the iconic film scene or are curious to try one of New York City's most legendary meals, Katz's Deli is a must.
(212) 254-2246
205 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002
Twede's Cafe
When David Lynch debuted the thriller television show "Twin Peaks" in 1990, it was groundbreaking. The show — set in the eponymous, fictional Pacific Northwest town — was a surrealist murder mystery that garnered major cult-classic status as the years went on. One of the main locations for the show was a fictionalized diner called the Double-R Diner. One of the show's main characters, Special Agent Dale Cooper, often frequented the diner and famously ordered two things: a slice of cherry pie and a "damn fine" cup of black coffee.
"Twin Peaks" enthusiasts from all over the world have flocked to the city of North Bend, Washington, to experience locations from the show — especially one major stop on the trek: Twede's Cafe (the real-life Double-R Diner). Built in 1941, the family-owned café has changed names over the years, but has always remained a local hub. With Mount Si towering behind the restaurant, Twede's Cafe's picturesque aesthetic made it the perfect location for the "Twin Peaks" pilot episode. The café has since embraced its legacy, selling show-inspired merchandise and even Twin Peaks' legendary cherry pie.
(425) 831-5511
137 W North Bend Way, North Bend, WA, 98045
Antoine's Restaurant
The city of New Orleans is a cultural hub, known for its historic French Quarter, lively jazz music, and Creole cuisine. There's history on every corner, and one of the most notable locations in the city is Antoine's Restaurant. Established in 1840, Antoine's Restaurant is the oldest restaurant in New Orleans and is still run by relatives of the original founder, Antoine Alciatore. Iconic dishes like Oysters Rockefeller and Eggs Sardou were created within the restaurant's historic walls. The original recipe for Oysters Rockefeller, named for the richest man in the world at the time, remains a closely-guarded secret.
As the oldest family-run restaurant in the United States, countless notable figures have walked through its doors. Politicians like Franklin Roosevelt, religious figures like Pope John Paul II, and actors like Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt have all dined at this French-Creole spot. The acclaimed eatery has also been featured in a variety of films, like the '90s movies "JFK," "The Client," and "The Pelican Brief."
(504) 581-4422
713 St Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant
Hidden on the lower concourse of the largest train station in the world, Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant is a New York City landmark. Rumored to have been founded by railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt, the elegant space — featuring Guastavino tiled vaulted ceilings, an expansive oyster list, and distinctive style — has hosted travelers and locals alike since 1913. Back when oysters were sold by street vendors like hot dogs, and oyster bars were scattered across Manhattan, Grand Central Oyster Bar opened in opulence and has stood the test of time for over a century.
It comes as no surprise that this iconic spot has been featured in films and television shows over the years. The legendary vaulted restaurant is showcased in the film, "The Girl on the Train," and acts as a stop on "Mad Men" bar crawls through the city. Replicate a scene from "Mad Men" by ordering martinis and oysters like Don Draper, or take a photo under the famous arches for a classic New York experience.
(212) 490-6650
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017 Grand Central Terminal, Lower Level
The Victor Café
When it comes to the City of Brotherly Love, some of the most popular tourist destinations are associated with the Rocky franchise. From the iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the giant bronze Rocky statue a few steps away, the beloved boxing films are deeply tied to the city. Over the course of the films, a variety of Philadelphia staples were highlighted. One restaurant, which has been featured in "Rocky Balboa," along with "Creed" and "Creed II," is an Italian café with over a century of history.
Called Adrian's Restaurant in the films, the real restaurant — The Victor Café – was opened in 1918 by an Italian immigrant. What initially started as a gramophone shop evolved into a restaurant with live opera performances carried out by trained staff. Diners can order classic Italian dishes like veal saltimbocca or porcini mushroom ravioli, all while surrounded by a gallery of vintage photographs and live music. The Victor Café has held onto old traditions and established new ones along the way, creating a living history environment for its guests.
(215) 468-3040
1303 Dickinson St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Holsten's Ice Cream Parlor
"The Sopranos," an American crime drama television series, aired from 1999 to 2007 and followed the story of a New Jersey mafia boss named Tony Soprano. The show was incredibly popular, and when it finally came to an end, opinions were split. Whether or not you loved or hated the ending, the final scene is memorable for any viewer of the show, and that divisive final scene was shot at an ice cream shop called Holsten's.
Holsten's Ice Cream Parlor first opened its doors back in 1939, and originally only sold ice cream and candy. The family-owned business has a 1950s feel, with a wall of red vinyl booths and a long countertop lined with old-fashioned barstools. In the finale of "The Sopranos," Tony Soprano sat in one of those red booths and famously ordered a plate of onion rings. Holsten's sells ice cream, of course, but also has an expansive menu, with breakfast options, burgers, and those iconic onion rings. Holsten's is less than an hour from Manhattan, making it the perfect day trip for New Yorkers to experience a New Jersey staple.
(973) 338-7091
1063 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ, 07003
The Polo Lounge
The Beverly Hills Hotel is one of the most legendary landmarks of Los Angeles. With its lush gardens and its classic pink and green facade, this Mediterranean Revival space has been a staple since 1912. The hotel thrived during the Golden Age of Hollywood, and by 1941, it had opened the now-famous Polo Lounge.
The Polo Lounge boasts an open patio and indoor dining area that manages to feel cozy and secluded. The live piano performances and smart casual dress code create that classy, old-Hollywood feel that The Polo Lounge is most known for. It served legends like Charlie Chaplin, Marlene Dietrich, and Fred Astaire over the years, and was even a favorite restaurant of Elizabeth Taylor. Once dubbed Hollywood's Commissary, the spot was a popular choice for LA power dining, where quick high-level business deals were made between executives and producers. The Polo Lounge has been featured in over a dozen films and even had a small role in the Watergate scandal as the location where Committee Deputy Director Jeb Stuart Magruder took the infamous call from the Watergate burglar.
dorchestercollection.com/polo-lounge
(310) 887-2777
The Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
The Musso & Frank Grill
If you're looking to escape the tourist-packed streets and selfie sticks on Hollywood Boulevard, stepping into The Musso & Frank Grill is like entering a time machine straight back to old Hollywood. Musso & Frank was established in 1919, making it the oldest restaurant in Hollywood. The original French-inspired menu from over 100 years ago still remains largely unchanged today, and the interior still has that classic old Hollywood style. Over the years, major celebrities have dined in the restaurant's cozy leather booths or drank at its mahogany bar. With patrons like Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe, and F. Scott Fitzgerald, Musso & Frank is an American pop culture landmark.
The restaurant's luxurious old-school aesthetic has made it a popular film location over the years. Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning film "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" includes a scene here, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Al Pacino's characters. Other projects filmed at the restaurant include "Ocean's Eleven," "Mad Men," and "Hitchcock."
(323) 467-7788
6667 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, CA, 90028
The Berghoff
In 1893, a German immigrant named Herman Berghoff started selling his beer to people entering the World's Fair. His success led him to open up a permanent spot, and in 1898, The Berghoff was born. It survived the Prohibition Era by selling "near beer" and was granted the first post-Prohibition liquor license in Chicago. This has become an annual tradition to this day, where the city of Chicago always grants The Berghoff the first liquor license of the year.
The Berghoff has a storied history in Chicago. It was a men's-only establishment until 1969, when Gloria Steinem and others demanded to be served, cementing itself as an anti-segregation icon. The old-world charm and landmark status of The Berghoff has made it an appealing film location. The restaurant was featured in a scene from Christopher Nolan's 2008 film "The Dark Knight," where it can be seen as the backdrop to the arrest of Gotham's main mobster, Sal Maroni. Aside from its political and film history, The Berghoff is popular for its light German-inspired fare that has changed over the years to appeal to adapting palettes.
(312) 427-3170
17 W Adams St, Chicago, IL, 60603
Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar
Described as "the greatest place in the history of the world" by the late, great Anthony Bourdain, Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar is an experience like no other. A remnant of California's tiki craze, Tonga Room is a unique tiki-themed bar and adjoining restaurant located in San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel. Having opened in 1945, the spot fully embraced the kitschy, Polynesian-esque aesthetics that peaked in popularity at the time. The grand space — adorned with massive ship masts, thatched huts, and a central lagoon (aka, the hotel's old swimming pool) – looks straight out of a movie, which makes sense, considering the designer of the bar was also a Hollywood set designer.
The dining experience at Tonga Room is immersive, with a band playing live music from a floating boat and the occasional rain, thunder, and lightning storm sweeping through the room. The menu is adorned with unforgettable tiki cocktails, like the Mai Tai 1944 and Zombie 1934. The food menu continues the theme, with pu pu platters and Kalua pork. Featured on timeless shows like "The Bachelor," Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar is a time capsule of a bygone era, but it has stood the test of time, entertaining guests with its unique style for decades.
fairmont-san-francisco.com/tonga-room-hurricane-bar
(415) 772-5278
950 Mason St, San Francisco, CA, 94108