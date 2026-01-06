10 Historic Restaurants That Became Pop-Culture Landmarks

Hollywood films are often set in fictional locations that fans wish were real. Whether it be the Three Broomsticks from Harry Potter or Oga's Cantina from Star Wars, it's always a bit of a bummer when these places don't actually exist. However, it's all the more exciting when you find out that a film's setting isn't fictional after all.

Over the years, some of the United States' most iconic restaurants have been featured in film and television, and the best part is that you can actually dine at them. These historic eateries have been around for decades, with many acting as the location for major world events, high-level business deals, and elite parties. Some of the most memorable scenes in the film industry have been shot at America's oldest restaurants. Whether you want to immerse yourself in the world of "Twin Peaks" at Twede's Cafe, with cherry pie and coffee, or you've always wanted to reenact the finale of "The Sopranos" at Holsten's with some fried onion rings, these establishments have stood the test of time and welcome film fanatics and locals alike.