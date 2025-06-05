The Philadelphia Restaurant That Serves Up Live Opera As Well As Italian Food

If there's anything better than Italian food, it's devouring that deliciousness with live opera performances. At least that's the case at a wildly popular family-owned Philly eatery called Victor Cafe. Tucked into an enclave of South Philadelphia, this eclectic dining space dishes out meals with a side of live opera — several sides, in fact. Roughly every 20 minutes, trained opera singers, who double of waitstaff, break out into live arias while patrons enjoy traditional Italian dishes such as veal saltimbocca, linguine with clams, and ravioli filled with porcini mushrooms.

Opera here isn't a gimmick, but a mainstay of Victor dining for decades. The tradition started in 1979 when an opera student, working as a waiter, got in extra vocal practice by entertaining guests, and it's been happening ever since. A bell rings out alerting diners that opera is about to begin, and lively conversation slows to a respectful murmur for the brief performance, which repeats throughout the evening. Eating continues, merging the beloved traditions of dining, art, music, storytelling, and culture that have been core to the Italian national identity for centuries.

Victor Cafe came by this tradition naturally, due to its roots as a gramophone store established by Italian immigrant John DiStefano in 1918. Locals gathered there frequently for espresso, spumoni, and recorded opera music, evidenced by the thousands-strong collection of treasured 78 rpm records and memorabilia from long-gone opera performances. If that weren't cultural cred enough, the "Rocky" film franchise used Victor Cafe as the setting for the fictional restaurant Adrian's.